Remove your shoes at all Ghanaian airport security screening points — GACL to travellers

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that all passengers will now be required to remove their shoes at airport security checkpoints.

The new protocol comes as part of enhanced security directives from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

In a notice to travellers, GACL stated: “All persons, including passengers, to remove their shoes at the security

screening points at all airports in Ghana with immediate effect,”

According to the notice, the GCAA mandate is "to oversee the implementation of security measures to safeguard air transport, life and property."

It referred travellers to Section 17.4.5(1) of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Aviation Security) Directives, which specifies that no one can enter a sterile or restricted area without undergoing screening of all carry-on items.

The mandatory shoe screening is effective immediately at security checkpoints across the country as part of Ghana's ongoing efforts to strengthen aviation security.