Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Remove your shoes at all Ghanaian airport security screening points — GACL to travellers

Travel & Tourism Remove your shoes at all Ghanaian airport security screening points — GACL to travellers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that all passengers will now be required to remove their shoes at airport security checkpoints.

The new protocol comes as part of enhanced security directives from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

In a notice to travellers, GACL stated: “All persons, including passengers, to remove their shoes at the security

screening points at all airports in Ghana with immediate effect,”

According to the notice, the GCAA mandate is "to oversee the implementation of security measures to safeguard air transport, life and property."

It referred travellers to Section 17.4.5(1) of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Aviation Security) Directives, which specifies that no one can enter a sterile or restricted area without undergoing screening of all carry-on items.

The mandatory shoe screening is effective immediately at security checkpoints across the country as part of Ghana's ongoing efforts to strengthen aviation security.

2232024121458-i41p266ffa-c7f5c7c9-7115-49a2-8712-71691b044225.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, CEO of Africa Education Watch 'You're grooming urban ICT literate youth against rural ICT illiterate youth' — ...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch ‘How will students write computing exams without computers?’ — Kofi Asare quizze...

2 hours ago

It's mandatory to remove shoes at security screening points - GCAA It's mandatory to remove shoes at security screening points - GCAA

2 hours ago

Ex-Council of State Member, 3 others cited for contempt Ex-Council of State Member, 3 others cited for contempt

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo orchestrated Kyei-Mensah-Bonsus resignation – Amoako Baah Akufo-Addo orchestrated Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation – Amoako Baah

2 hours ago

NPP confirms Afenyo-Markin, others as new leadership of Majority Caucus NPP confirms Afenyo-Markin, others as new leadership of Majority Caucus

2 hours ago

Retired customs officers lament paltry GHS1,000 annual medical allowance Retired customs officers lament paltry GHS1,000 annual medical allowance

2 hours ago

NPP doesn't recognise my efforts, Im going to form my own party — Obiri Boahen NPP doesn't recognise my efforts, I’m going to form my own party — Obiri Boahen

2 hours ago

18 salary increment to only managerial staff discriminatory, unacceptable — SIC Life employees spit fire 18% salary increment to only managerial staff discriminatory, unacceptable — SIC...

Just in....
body-container-line