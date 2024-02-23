Modern Ghana logo
Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu to address resignation issues today

Former Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, says he intends to address issues surrounding his resignation as the Majority Leader by Friday.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stepped down from his position on Wednesday, February 21, following discussions between leaders of the majority caucus and the national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His resignation came days after speculations of reshuffle in the leadership of the majority caucus, which created some seemingly minor tensions between the parliamentary group and the national leadership.

On Thursday, February 22, when the former Majority Leader appeared in Parliament for the first time after his resignation and unlike him, he took the seat immediately behind the front roll, reserved for the Majority Leadership.

At that point he began to engage with Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim South, for a bout five minutes, spoke with Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, close to three minutes, then moved to the front roll, picked his file, and left the Chamber.

Although the NPP and the Majority Caucus are yet to formally announce the new leadership in Parliament, speculations are rife that Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, would be named the new Majority Leader.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, would be the Deputy Majority Leader.

The move would enable Habib Iddrisu, the First Deputy Chief Whip, to assume the position of Majority Chief Whip, while there is the possibility of appointing either Patricia Appiagyei or Freda Prempeh as the new First Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

This follows the nomination of Lydia Seyram Alhassan as the Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.

GNA

