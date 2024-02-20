Anchor of Hope calls on gov't to make policies to support the aged

The Anchor of Hope Ministry, an aged-led group of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Sakumono, has urged government to make policies that support the aged when accessing public services.

Speaking at an event dubbed, "Chocolate Day With The Aged" to mark Chocolate Day on 14 February, the President of the Anchor of Hope Mrs. Vida Ofosuhene said the Anchor of Hope is an aged-led ministry that sought to create a platform for the aged to fraternise and socialise among themselves.

The Chocolate Day coincided with the Presbyterian church's 'Ash Wednesday' to mark forty days towards Palm Sunday.

Mrs Ofosuhene, said the aged in Ghana rarely have access to public services without going through some pains.

She said government can make available access to free bus transport, make a policy that would exclude the aged from joining queues at the banks, and provide them access to health services at specialised facilities, among others.

She said being aged does not render one inhuman but is just a loss of physical strength. She added that the aged formed the Anchor of Hope to support each other to reduce boredom.

"This has been a platform for many to share issues bothering them but couldn't and this has helped many of us," she said.

Delivering a health talk, Rtd. Pediatrician Dr. Isabella Sagoe-Moses, on her part, said consistent fell of the aged affects their hips and joints. She indicated that they are more painful and take a long time to heal.

She advised that it was imperative to keep the floors dry, keep most needed items closer and adapt regular walking to limit the number of times they fell.

The Ash Wednesday is observed annually by the Presbyterian Church to start a 40-day fasting towards Easter Palm Sunday.

Also, the Ash Wednesday was to remind mankind that all human beings were made of dust and shall return to dust.

As part of the program, some activities included dancing, refreshments and a health talk.