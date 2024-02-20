‘We’re committed to ensuring secured and resilient digital ecosystem’ — CSA

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has reaffirmed its dedication to establishing a robust cyber regulatory environment in Ghana.

This comes after the CSA announced via a statement on Tuesday, February 20, that over 1,400 institutions and individuals have sought licensing or accreditation so far.

"We are fully committed to enforcing the provisions of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 regarding our mandate to regulate CSPs, CEs and CPs,” said a portion of the statement.

They emphasized that any cybersecurity entities operating without proper CSA authorization "do so in contravention of Act 1038 and will face the full rigours of the law."

To achieve its goal of a "secured and resilient digital ecosystem," it is also supporting industry growth.

In addition to compliance deadlines, the statement highlighted the new licensing clinic, where applicants can get assistance completing registration.