Contract Scam: Former SGF Boss Mustapha has no son called Dr. Daniel Okara

Press Release Boss Mustapha
2 HOURS AGO
Boss Mustapha

The attention of APC Mandate Defenders has been drawn to the story making round on social media about one Dr. Daniel Okara who has been using the name of the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money in dishonourable and ignominious ways and manners.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the national Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said, Mr. Boss Mustapha does not have any son called Dr. Daniel Okara and advised members of the public to be wary of those using the name of the immediate past SGF to peddle influence and commit frauds of different degrees and dimensions.

The group further noted that the immediate past SGF served the country meritoriously and does not deserve the punishment of tarnishing his reputation or dropping his name and that of his family members in any undignified scheme and warned fraudsters, scammers and their allies to desist from such inglorious endeavors before they incur negative karma upon themselves because the natural law of 'Cause and Effect' is real.

Signed:
Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,
National Publicity Secretary,
APC Mandate Defenders

