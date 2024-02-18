‘Rebel’ MP lauds removal of Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi, has expressed his support for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Appiah-Kubi, who was one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers who called for Ofori-Atta’s sacking two years ago, believes that although the removal came late, it is better than never.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3, Appiah-Kubi explained that the impact of Ofori-Atta’s removal would have been much greater if it had occurred at the time they made the call.

He acknowledged that sometimes calls for action are subject to the exigencies of the time, and while the removal has come late, he believes it is a step in the right direction.

Appiah-Kubi also expressed confidence in the newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, stating that he is likely to hit the ground running due to his familiarity with the ministry as a former Minister of State.

He emphasized that Dr. Adam’s understanding of economics and youthful exuberance would be valuable assets in his new role.

Furthermore, Appiah-Kubi clarified that Dr. Adam would not report to his predecessor if Ofori-Atta assumes the newly created position of Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Akufo-Addo on matters relating to the economy. He stated that he has no issue with the creation of the new office as long as the current Finance Minister is not placed under it.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently relieved several ministers of their portfolios, including Ken Ofori-Atta. Other ministers who have been removed include Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Kwasi Amoako Attah, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Lariba Abudu, Dan Botwe, Freda Prempeh, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and Joseph Makubu.

Some ministers have been reassigned to different ministries.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, made the announcement regarding the ministerial reshuffle on February 14.

—DGN online