Naval Training Command: 393 Army recruits pass out after six months training

A total of 393 recruits of the Army Recruit Mobile Training Team of the Ghana Armed Forces have passed out after a six-month intensive 'Basic Infantry Training Course (BITC 4/2023) at a colourful ceremony.

The ceremony, held at the Nutekpor Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) near Sogakope in the Volta Region, registered 78 females of the total number, who met the basic requirements such as medical and physical fitness, robustness, discipline, and mental resilience.

Brigadier General Frank Nartey Tei, the Deputy Chief Staff Officer, Operations and Training, Army Headquarters, urged the young military personnel to discharge their duties professionally.

He urged them to desist from acts of unauthorised and unlawful activities such as partisan politics, land guarding, misuse of the Forces' uniforms, and molesting of innocent civilians.

They must remain focused on achieving future expectations and career goals as long as they remained soldiers, he said.

“Do not think it is over after passing out because Quarterly Basic Fitness Tests await you. Do not think that passing out today marks the end of your struggle because there are career courses ahead,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Nartey Tei, who reviewed the passing out parade, reminded the recruits not to bow to family dictates to achieve any personal unlawful interests since that would destroy their career.

“Being a soldier does not place you above the laws of the country. In fact, as a soldier, you are more subservient to more laws than a civilian. This is because, besides the constitution of Ghana, you are bonded by the Armed Forces Regulations.”

“Let me warn you that the High Command of the Armed Forces is resolved to strongly guard its hard-earned reputation,” he added.

Of the recruits that passed out, 400 civilians, comprising 319 males and 81 females reported for the training with some withdrawn for various reasons.

The 'BITC 4/23,' recruits went through basic but comprehensive military training encompassing physical training, tactics, weapon training, drill, military law, map reading, field craft, first aid, and liberal education.

217202484134-qvmxpcb543-ho-social-passing-out-parade-1.jpeg

Recruit Kissiweofo Cletus Awimbilla emerged as the Overall Best Recruit, and Ntere Evans was the Best in Academics.

Nartey Kevin Nii, was the Best in Drill, Teye Lordina, Best Female Recruit and Best in Voice Procedure, Akurugu Abdul Karim, Best in Physical Training, Asante Jacqueline, Best in Tactics, and Lettu Linda, Best in Map Reading.

The rest were Wettey Portia, Best in Field Craft, Kwakye Samuel, First Aid, and Ghartey Emmanuel won the CO's Special Award.

They received television sets, plaques, and certificates.

Mr Kobena Woyome, MP for South Tongu, was among the dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony.

GNA

