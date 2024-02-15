AngloGold Ashanti hands over new District Headquarters to Obuasi Police

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine on February 13, 2024 handed over a fully furnished ultramodern facility to the Ghana Police Service in Obuasi.

The building which is estimated at GHS2.13 million will serve as the Obuasi District Police command, assisting in improving security in Obuasi and its surrounding areas.

AngloGold Ashanti in 2022 launched its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan. As part of the plan, the mining giant pledged to assist in improving security in Obuasi and its surrounding areas.

This included providing resources to aid Police patrols as well as building Police posts to boost operations.

In fulfillment of this pledge, AngloGold Ashanti in 2023 begun the construction of an ultramodern Police station which will serve as the District Headquarters at Bidiem in the Obuasi Municipality.

At the ceremony to handover the project to the Police, the Acting Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Awie Frey said the decision to provide an infrastructure to house the Obuasi District Police Headquaters was borne out of a need identified through their regular strategic engagements with the security agencies.

He said AngloGold Ashanti has been supporting the Ghana Police Service over the years to carry out their functions effectively. This included the donation of three (3) brand new Toyota Hilux pick-ups to the Obuasi District, Obuasi Division, and the newly created Ashanti South Regional Commands of the Ghana Police Service.

Aside the logical support, he said AngloGold Ashanti has launched a Community Safety and Security Programme, which involved the establishment of a standing multi-security stakeholder committee made up of all state security institutions in Obuasi which plan and carry out intensive public education on security and safety.

In an interview with Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager Community Relations Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, he said the company believes in the safety and security of the people. He indicated that they will continue to do their best to work in collaboration with all their stakeholders to ensure that, lives and properties are protected in Obuasi.

" This new Police station we are handing over lends credence to our commitment to upholding the security and safety of the people within our operational area," he stated.

Local content

The project constructed by Obuasi based local construction firm Kenzad construction limited comes with a District commander’s office, charge office, waiting area, four offices, washrooms, kitchenette, conference room, cells (male, female, juvenile), furnishings, borehole with polytank stand.

According to Mr. Baidoo, the idea to hire the services of local contractors is a deliberate policy to strengthen and build the capacity of local contractors which is a key feature in their 10- year SEDP.

AGA's support impactful

ACP Mr. George Ankomah, the Ashanti South Regional Police commander who was a guest at the program said AngloGold Ashanti's support to the Police Service has been impactful emphasizing that the construction of the District Headquarters marks a significant milestone in the history of the Police Service in Obuasi.

He said crime rate in Obuasi has reduced significantly as a result of support from institutions like AngloGold Ashanti commending then for previously supporting the Ashanti South Regional Police command with a Toyota Hilux vehicle as well as other assistance to the service.

ACP Ankomah was optimistic that the opening of the District Police Headquarters at Bidiem will play a key role in reducing crime and responding quickly to crime scenes and further improve security in the area.

The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West constituency Hon Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng commended AngloGold Ashanti for the Police station stressing that the company has demonstrated to be a partner in development.

He however pledged Government's support to the company by providing a congenial atmosphere for them to work.

Edubiasehemaa Nana Akua Dwum II also lauded AngloGold Ashanti for fulfilling their promises as contained in their SEDP.

She said Nananom played a key role in making land available for the project.