Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Arrest illegal miners destroying River Okyi — Nkusukum Traditional Council to govt

Social News Arrest illegal miners destroying River Okyi — Nkusukum Traditional Council to govt
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nana Okese Essandoh IX, the Paramount Chief of Nkusukum Traditional Area in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of illegal miners destroying the Okyi River.

He said the river, instead of remaining colourless, had turned brownish and muddy, warning that: “If we do not stop it, posterity would judge us.”

The Paramount Chief was speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement on a scoping report on Ghana’s lithium exploration at Ewoyaa in the Central Region.

Arranged by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the forum assembled traditional leaders and the residents to deliberate on the impact of the imminent lithium exploration at Ewoyaa.

Regretting the situation, the Paramount Chief said: “I’m alerting the police and the EPA on the fact that illegal mining is taking place in river Okyi as I speak now.”

“I have made similar complaints with the Central Regional House of Chiefs and I’m repeating it here that illegal mining is taking place in river Okyi with impunity.”

“This must be treated with the urgency it deserves by the right authorities to save my people from the obvious social, health, and economic dire ramifications,” the chief stated.

River Okyi is one of the main tributaries of the Pra River and the country’s most important gold and diamond-producing area.

“Illegal mining along the banks of the river has increased erosion and at times the soil in the mined area caved into the river, silting it,” he said.

The Paramount Chief said the use of mercury to extract gold had been an issue of public health concern to most residents living in galamsey-prone areas.

He referenced recent research that linked various health issues, including kidney failures, to prolonged exposure to mercury.

“Mitigating this problem necessitates a combination of environmental regulations, community education and healthcare measures to protect the well-being of the affected population. Let's advocate against this menace,” he said.

Mr Kofi Amoah, a vegetable farmer at Mankessim told the Ghana News Agency that illegal gold mining was on the rise due to its lucrativeness.

He said the unregulated mining had come with hard consequences on sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems.

“River Okyi used to be the main source of drinking water and irrigation, but we cannot use it again due to pollution. We are left with dugout wells and other streams that dry up during the dry season.”

“The polluted water sources affect irrigation systems and reduce the availability of clean water for agricultural activities.”

Madam Justina Adwoa Amoasi, a homeowner at Mankessim, lamented how River Okyi overflowed due to the shallowness of its banks as a result of illegal mining activities.

“When it rains for a few minutes, many homes in my area in Mankessim submerge due to flooding. The riverbed and banks are being eaten by galamseyers with impunity,” she said.

The residents, therefore, called on the security agencies to strictly monitor the course of the river across the communities and arrest the perpetrators to deter others.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Incompetent Bawumia is the worst person to lead Ghana – Fiifi Kwetey “Incompetent” Bawumia is the worst person to lead Ghana – Fiifi Kwetey

2 hours ago

Give us factories in exchange for our lithium – Chiefs tell Atlantic Lithium Give us factories in exchange for our lithium – Chiefs tell Atlantic Lithium

2 hours ago

'Judas' Bawumia can't be trusted – Fifi Kwetey 'Judas' Bawumia can't be trusted – Fifi Kwetey

2 hours ago

Arrest illegal miners destroying River Okyi — Nkusukum Traditional Council to govt Arrest illegal miners destroying River Okyi — Nkusukum Traditional Council to go...

2 hours ago

Don't celebrate Valentines Day, it's against Islam — Muslim youth told Don't celebrate Valentine’s Day, it's against Islam — Muslim youth told

2 hours ago

Bolga Central MP, Isaac Adongo Reshuffle: Akufo-Addo now bringing on Messi, Ronaldo when his team is losing 10 ...

2 hours ago

Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Reshuffle: ‘Bring forth innovative ideas, unwavering dedication to serve Ghanaia...

2 hours ago

Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary Reshuffle: ‘Continue supporting government and the party’ — NPP tells sacked min...

2 hours ago

Fifi Kwetey questions Bawumia's credibility in fiery press conference Fifi Kwetey questions Bawumia's credibility in fiery press conference

3 hours ago

Protests over a decision to postpone Senegal's presidential election have seen three killed. By GUY PETERSON AFPFile Senegal's Sall facing heavy pressure to end political crisis

Just in....
body-container-line