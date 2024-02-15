Weija-Gbawe municipal assembly inaugurates 20 members

Approximately 20 Assembly Members, comprising 13 elected representatives and 7 appointed officials, have been officially sworn in to oversee the operations of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly for the ensuing four years.

This ceremony is part of a larger nationwide initiative to inaugurate various district assemblies.

Prior to the inauguration, there was a degree of confusion when some members contested the appointment of the 7 additional members designated to form the assembly, causing a temporary suspension of proceedings.

Their contention stemmed from the interpretation of the local governance act, which mandates that appointments should constitute 30% of the total assembly members. They argued that with 14 elected members, including the Member of Parliament and Municipal Chief Executive, the appointed members should only amount to 5, differing from the proposed 7.

After deliberation, a consensus was reached wherein one of the dissenting members would run unopposed for the position of Presiding Member, while the remaining members would endorse the nominee put forth by the president.

Consequently, Mr. Wilfred Ayitey Blankson, the Assembly Member for Gbawe, garnered unanimous support from his peers, securing his appointment as the Presiding Member for the assembly. This decision came after the withdrawal of a competing candidate, leading to Mr. Blankson's endorsement by all 20 members present.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Presiding Member, Mr. Wilfred Ayitey Blankson, expressed gratitude to his fellow members and pledged to mirror the trust placed in him by endorsing the president's nominee in a similar fashion.