Reshuffle: ‘Akufo-Addo just pushing his cronies to raise money for elections’ — Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent cabinet reshuffle.

He argues the move is more focused on raising funds for the upcoming 2024 elections rather than better serving Ghanaians.

On Wednesday, February 14, following the announcement, the vocal lawmaker wrote, "This reshuffle only establishes one thing - Nana Addo is more interested in getting his cronies a chance to raise money for their elections and not to serve the people of Ghana better. Just check the appointments and disappointments critically. Only God can save our Nation."

Cabinet shake-up

Some of the high profile ministers who where removed include the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu, and Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

These ministers had come under criticism for their handling of various issues in their sectors.

To replace them, the President nominated a new crop of ministers including Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as the new Health Minister, Ophelia Hayford as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Francis Asenso-Boakye moving from Works and Housing to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Aside bringing in few fresh faces, some existing ministers were also reassigned to new roles.

Ambrose Dery who exited as Interior Minister was reappointed as Minister of State at the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, Henry Quartey who was Greater Accra Regional Minister moved to the Interior Ministry.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also move from the Information Ministry to the Works and Housing previously held by Asenso-Boakye.