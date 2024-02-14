Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Reshuffle: ‘Akufo-Addo just pushing his cronies to raise money for elections’ — Sam George

Headlines Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent cabinet reshuffle.

He argues the move is more focused on raising funds for the upcoming 2024 elections rather than better serving Ghanaians.

On Wednesday, February 14, following the announcement, the vocal lawmaker wrote, "This reshuffle only establishes one thing - Nana Addo is more interested in getting his cronies a chance to raise money for their elections and not to serve the people of Ghana better. Just check the appointments and disappointments critically. Only God can save our Nation."

Cabinet shake-up
Some of the high profile ministers who where removed include the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu, and Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

These ministers had come under criticism for their handling of various issues in their sectors.

To replace them, the President nominated a new crop of ministers including Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as the new Health Minister, Ophelia Hayford as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Francis Asenso-Boakye moving from Works and Housing to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Aside bringing in few fresh faces, some existing ministers were also reassigned to new roles.

Ambrose Dery who exited as Interior Minister was reappointed as Minister of State at the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, Henry Quartey who was Greater Accra Regional Minister moved to the Interior Ministry.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also move from the Information Ministry to the Works and Housing previously held by Asenso-Boakye.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle reflects a gov’t in disarray, obstinately disconnected fr...

1 hour ago

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the opposition NDC ‘A vote for Bawumia is a third term for Akufo-Addo’s disastrous government’ — Fi...

1 hour ago

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Reshuffle: ‘Akufo-Addo just pushing his cronies to raise money for elections’ — ...

1 hour ago

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, former Energy Minister and NPP flagbearer aspirantleft and late broadcaster Wofa K.K ‘May the lord welcome Wofa KK into his warm and eternal embrace’ — Boakye Agyark...

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attaleft and North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘A day of reckoning is coming where Ofori-Atta will answer for his atrocities’ —...

2 hours ago

Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Economy Ofori-Atta not gone yet, set to be appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Econ...

2 hours ago

Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and Leader of Royalhouse Chapel International ‘I forgive you; may the lord have mercy on your souls’ — Rev Korankye Ankrah to ...

2 hours ago

Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Leader and Founder of Royalhouse Chapel International ‘Allegations of sexual misconduct against Rev Korankye Ankrah false’ — Royalhous...

2 hours ago

Late Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye Oman FM’s Wofa KK reportedly dies shortly after radio appearance

2 hours ago

Inflation goes up marginally to 23.5 Inflation goes up marginally to 23.5%

Just in....
body-container-line