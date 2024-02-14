‘May the lord welcome Wofa KK into his warm and eternal embrace’ — Boakye Agyarko

Former NPP presidential aspirant Boakye Agyarko has paid tribute to popular Ghanaian radio broadcaster Kwabena Kwakye, widely known as Wofa K.K following his sudden death on Wednesday, February 14.

In a statement via X, Agyarko spoke of the sad news of Wofa KK's death with great grief.

He described the late broadcaster as a dear friend and colleague from their time together on Boiling Point, one of Ghana's foremost political talk shows on Oman FM.

"On a day of all days when we look forward to love filled hearts and homes, the hearts and home of my dear friend and colleague on Boiling Point had been thrown into the grip of aching hearts and tears,” he wrote.

The former NPP flagbearer aspirant further wrote: "K.K. may the Almighty God who made you and gifted you to your family, country, and us all have mercy on your soul and welcome you into His warm and eternal embrace."

Until his demise, Wofa K.K was a staff of Accra-based Oman FM, a subsidiary of Kencity Media.

Mr. Kwakye died suddenly on Wednesday, February 14, shortly after appearing on Oman FM's morning political talk show "National Agenda".

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Wofa KK served as the main anchor for "Boiling Point", Oman FM's popular weekly political program.

He was also a regular panelist on "National Agenda" and would occasionally fill in as the main host.

In 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Kwakye to the board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

He had a long career in media, including stints as a parliamentary and presidential correspondent.

Colleagues and listeners are mourning the loss of the respected broadcaster