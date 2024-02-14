Modern Ghana logo
Sunyani Technical University sets up committee to probe sex-for-grades allegation

14.02.2024 LISTEN

Management of Sunyani Technical University (STU) has set up a committee to investigate allegations made by a former Students' Representatives Council (SRC) President of the institution, Owusu Agyekum, claiming that some lecturers demand sex from some female students in exchange of good grades.

In a video which has since gone viral, Mr. Owusu Agyekum was emphatic that he has evidence to prove that some lecturers of STU habitually demand sex from their female students and called on the University's authorities to take urgent steps to stop the practice.

According to the said video, some male lecturers sometimes send their naked pictures to their targeted female students and impress on them to heed to their sexual demands else they would fail them in their exams.

This practice, according to the former SRC President, put fear in some these female students and adversely affect them psychologically and emotionally.

Swift action
Responding, Management of STU said it treats this allegation with utmost seriousness and has swiftly set up a committee to investigate the matter and come up with finding and recommendations for necessary action to be taken.

In a statement signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the University assured all stakeholders that any staff member found culpable will face the full rigors of the law as spelt out in the Sexual Harassment Policy and the Disciplinary Code of the University.

“It is worth stating that Sunyani Technical University has a strict zero-tolerance policy on all forms of sexual harassment or misconduct, and that Management would not tolerate any violations of the existing policies on such practices”, the statement said.

The statement appealed to all stakeholders to remain calm while the issue is thoroughly investigated and assured that the outcome of the investigations will be made public.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

