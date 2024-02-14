‘I appreciate your service, wish you well in your future endeavours’ — Akufo-Addo to sacked ministers

President Nana Akufo-Addo has carried out a major reshuffle of his ministers, relieving 13 Ministers and 10 Deputy Ministers of their positions.

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 14, the President personally thanked the outgoing ministers for their service and committed to the development of Ghana.

The President, having acknowledged their service, wished them well in their future endeavours.

"The President personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who have exited Government, for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office, which helped in the realization of Government’s mandate to the Ghanaian people over the last seven (7) years, and wished each of them well in their future endeavours," the statement from Director of Communications Eugene Arhin said.

Some of the high profile ministers who where removed include the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu, and Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

These ministers had come under criticism for their handling of various issues in their sectors.

To replace them, the President nominated a new crop of ministers including Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as the new Health Minister, Ophelia Hayford as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Francis Asenso-Boakye moving from Works and Housing to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Aside bringing in few fresh faces, some existing ministers were also reassigned to new roles.

Ambrose Dery who exited as Interior Minister was reappointed as Minister of State at the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, Henry Quartey who was Greater Accra Regional Minister moved to the Interior Ministry.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also move from the Information Ministry to the Works and Housing previously held by Asenso-Boakye.