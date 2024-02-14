Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
14.02.2024 Headlines

Okoe-Boye returns as health minister in Akufo-Addo's latest reshuffle

Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, Health Minister-designateleft and President Akufo-AddoDr. Bernard Oko Boye, Health Minister-designate[left] and President Akufo-Addo
14.02.2024 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye to replace Kwaku Agyeman Manu as health minister in his latest cabinet reshuffle.

If approved by parliament’s Vetting Committee, Dr. Okoe Boye will return to the health sector, having previously served as deputy health minister from 2020 to 2021 under the Akufo-Addo’s first term.

The experienced physician is currently the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

He brings considerable experience and expertise to the new role, having worked in both clinical and leadership positions within Ghana's health sector.

Prior to his NHIA role, Dr. Okoe Boye had a distinguished medical career, serving as a physician at Lekma Hospital after completing his house job and medical officer roles with the Ghana Health Service.

He also has academica qualifications that are well-suited for the ministerial role, holding degrees in human biology, medicine and surgery from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Hamburg School of Applied Science and an A1 certificate in German from the Geothe Institute, Accra.

The one-term Ledzokuku MP and 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate also previously chaired the board of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

2142024122036-l5grj7u3i1-eef70591-1c20-47ef-ac90-039812473474.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Ministerial nominees reject Akufo-Addos appointment Ministerial nominees reject Akufo-Addo’s appointment

2 hours ago

Registrar to delete 8,000 defaulting companies from register by May Registrar to delete 8,000 defaulting companies from register by May

2 hours ago

Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah ‘Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle is dead on arrival, came after collapse of his governmen...

2 hours ago

From left to right: Kwasi Amoako-Atta; Former Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwaku Agyemang Manu; former Health Minister and Ken Ofori-Atta; former Finance Minister ‘I appreciate your service, wish you well in your future endeavours’ — Akufo-Add...

2 hours ago

Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, Health Minister-designateleft and President Akufo-Addo Okoe-Boye returns as health minister in Akufo-Addo's latest reshuffle

2 hours ago

Sunyani Technical University sets up committee to probe sex-for-grades allegation Sunyani Technical University sets up committee to probe sex-for-grades allegatio...

2 hours ago

Ministerial Reshuffle: Ofori-Atta will answer for his US58m illegal withdrawal for Akufo-Addos scandalous US450m cathedral – Ablakwa Ministerial Reshuffle: Ofori-Atta will answer for his US$58m illegal withdrawal ...

2 hours ago

Freddie Blay Akufo-Addo needed to do his reshuffle two years ago; It’s too late now – Freddy ...

3 hours ago

This is no reshuffle; it's a remix of same old bad stock — Minority Chief Whip on latest cabinet shake-up ‘This is no reshuffle; it's a remix of same old bad stock’ — Minority Chief Whip...

3 hours ago

Police arrest suspect after he stabs policeman in robbery expedition at Ashaley Botwe Police arrest suspect after he stabs policeman in robbery expedition at Ashaley ...

Just in....
body-container-line