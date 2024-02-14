Okoe-Boye returns as health minister in Akufo-Addo's latest reshuffle

Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, Health Minister-designate[left] and President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye to replace Kwaku Agyeman Manu as health minister in his latest cabinet reshuffle.

If approved by parliament’s Vetting Committee, Dr. Okoe Boye will return to the health sector, having previously served as deputy health minister from 2020 to 2021 under the Akufo-Addo’s first term.

The experienced physician is currently the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

He brings considerable experience and expertise to the new role, having worked in both clinical and leadership positions within Ghana's health sector.

Prior to his NHIA role, Dr. Okoe Boye had a distinguished medical career, serving as a physician at Lekma Hospital after completing his house job and medical officer roles with the Ghana Health Service.

He also has academica qualifications that are well-suited for the ministerial role, holding degrees in human biology, medicine and surgery from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Hamburg School of Applied Science and an A1 certificate in German from the Geothe Institute, Accra.

The one-term Ledzokuku MP and 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate also previously chaired the board of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.