GWL to shut down Kpong water treatment plant on Val's Day

Management of Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has scheduled a shutdown of one of the Plants in Kpong that serves the Krobo-Somanya area from February 14 to 15, 2024.

GWL, in its statement, explained that the temporary shutdown is essential to facilitate the installation of a new interconnection pipeline and foot valves at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

It is expected that the installation of the new interconnection pipeline will boost the capacity of the plant by approximately 3 million gallons per day (mgd) i.e., 13,600m3.

In a statement dated February 9, 2024, GWL said its management “hereby notifies the public of a scheduled shutdown of one of the Plants in Kpong that serves the Krobo-Somanya area from the 14th to 15th of February, 2024. This temporary shutdown is essential to facilitate the installation of a new interconnection pipeline and foot valves at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant (WTP), which is expected to boast the capacity of the plant by approximately 3 million gallons per day (mgd) i.e., 13,600m3.”

GWL apologized to the public for any inconvenience that the shutdown might cause, advising essential service providers, especially the hospitals and schools in the area, to ensure they have adequate storage for the period.

“While we appreciate the inconvenience this may cause, GWL assures the public that our dedicated team of Engineers will work diligently within the estimated time frame to restore water supply to the affected communities.”

GWL urged all essential service providers, especially the hospitals and schools in the area, to ensure they have adequate water storage for the period.

Meanwhile, alternative arrangements have been made to ameliorate the situation. As a result, consumers are expected to inform their community Leaders, Assemblymen, and Unit Committee members in times of emergency.

