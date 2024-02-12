Modern Ghana logo
Settle the dispute in Bawku if you want to win in the North – Mr Alex Tetteh advises Bawumia

Social News President of Citizen Eye Ghana, Mr. Alex Kwaku Tetteh
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
President of Citizen Eye Ghana, Mr. Alex Kwaku Tetteh

The President of Citizen Eye Ghana, Mr. Alex Kwaku Tetteh, has made shocking revelations concerning the details surrounding the dispute in Bawku between the Kusasi and Mamprusis.

This revelation was made in a Facebook live interview that was conducted by informergh.com and CITEG Agric TV.

In the video, Mr. Alex Kweku Tetteh raised concerns about land ownership and independence in Northern Ghana.

The conflict, which existed even before 1980 he noted is deeply rooted in geographical boundaries. He indicated that the Mamprusis insist on referring to the area made up of six administrative districts (Bawku Municipal, Zebilla, Binduri, Pusiga, Garu and Tempane) as “Bawku Traditional Area” while Kusasis consistently refer to the area as “Kusaug Traditional Area”.

The issue has become a topical ahead of the upcoming elections, with many Kusasi demanding independence from the Mossi Moronaba, arguing that the land belongs to them and that the time has come for autonomy.

This Mr Tetteh stressed that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia should advise Nayiri, the king of the Moosi Moronaba, to release the land to the Kusasi, whom he sees as the rightful owners.

He asserted that resolving this long-standing land dispute will be crucial for Dr. Bawumia's electoral success in the region.

He advised Dr. Bawumia to be critical in his response to these demands, as it could impact voting patterns in Northern Ghana.

Mr. Alex Tetteh also touched on former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to build offices for the Minerals Commission if elected.

Mr. Tetteh however, strongly asserted that the Minerals Commission is fully operational with offices already established in different regions including places like Oda, Bibiani, Tarkwa, Tamale, and other locations across the country.

According to him, the government should consider financially supporting media houses to broadcast completed projects since many people are not aware of the good works the government is undertaking. He insisted that the government was doing a good job, but the communication vehicle of the government has been shambolic in sounding the achievements of the government.

On the looking ministerial reshuffle, Mr. Tetteh revealed that Hon. Kwesi Amoako-Attah would be axed from the current government.

He cited deep-throat sources, stating that Ghana's Minister for Roads and Highways has been swiftly relieved of his duties.

Mr. Alex Kweku Tetteh indicated that Hon. Asenso Boakye will replace Hon. Amoako-Attah.

Mr. Tetteh emphasized his love for the country and insisted that his mandate as the President of Citizen Eye Ghana was to not just criticize the government but to give praise where it is due.

