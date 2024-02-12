'Jack Toronto' Akufo-Addo is very stubborn cat, we've to match him boot-for-boot — Alhaji Sinare charges NDC Supporters

Former National Vice Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare has described Ghana President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo "as a stubborn cat."

He told a gathering of NDC supporters at Buoho of the Afigya Kwabena South District in the Ashanti region on Sunday, 11th February, 2024 that President Akufo-Addo and the NPP are planning to rig the upcoming elections.

Alhaji Sinare noted that, per the political posturings and a claim by President Akufo-Addo Addo that he will handover to an NPP President gives NDC a reason to react.

"This guy, this Jack Toronto is a very stubborn cat. I am telling you. A very very stubborn cat.

"What does that tell you? This guy, this Jack Toronto is very stubborn.

"Look these guys (NPPs) are very much prepared for us and we need to match them boot-for-boot in any way," he told the NDC supporters.

He told the gathering that "the 2024 general elections for me is a do and die election and it is going to be boot-for-boot to the NPP.

"When I say do and die, I am not saying you should kill yourself just for the sake of the party but what I mean is we have to do what is right for us to attain the victory that we want."

Present at the event at the time he was speaking was the Ashanti Regional Organiser for the NDC Hon. Isham Alhassan, popular traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam and the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area, among others.