So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman – Otumfuo

His Royal Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has stressed that no plot against Asanteman will be successful.

According to him, as long as the Golden Stoll remains, no one can touch the Asante Kingdon.

“Asante is alive. 150 years ago, the whites destroyed this city, but the Golden Stool remained. Various kinds of guns came to Kumasi, but the Golden Stool remained untouched. So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman. It is the soul of Asanteman and Nananom used their blood to protect it.”

“You will be overcome if you decide to take out Asante. All those who plot against the kingdom must stop. We live here in love…Politicians must know that power is transient. Use love to rule. If you rely on your power, remember that your time will end soon,” Otumfuo said on Thursday.

The Asantehene was speaking during a durbar to climax the 150-year celebration of the Sagranti War.

The durbar held on the theme, "The Kuntunkuni festival in Manhyia," Otumfuo urged Ghanaians to unite for a common purpose to promote national growth built on the foundation of peace.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emphasised that all political parties must accept that without Asanteman, the country cannot stand.

His Royal Majesty said while Asanteman does not say it is above anyone, he will not allow anyone to cheat his people.

“The Zongos are on our land, we live in peace. Ewes are here and we have Anloga here as well as Fantes New Town for Fantes. Why is our love being reciprocated with hatred? Let’s be united. All political parties must know that without Asante, Ghana cannot stand. We are not above anyone; we are equals but I won’t allow anyone to cheat us,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.