Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Blood will be on your head’ — GJA cautions media houses against violating blackout order on Yendi MP

Headlines GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has condemned the alleged attack on Accra-based Citi FM/TV’s Northern regional correspondent Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira by Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries on January 27.

Mr. Alabira claims he was slapped and assaulted by Mr. Mahama and his supporters while reporting on violence during the vote counting process.

"It was the MP [Farouk Aliu Mahama] who slapped me, and his people kicked me and took my phone away. I was reporting on the violence that was happening during the counting process," the journalist said.

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 6, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour issued a "blackout declaration" against the lawmaker, banning all media houses from offering their platforms to him.

He warned that any media house that disregards the directive will have the blood of any journalist who may be killed during this period on their head.

"Any media house which violates the BLACKLIST declaration believing that their staff will not be attacked and goes ahead to offer their platforms to Farouk Aliu Mahama, the blood of any journalist who will be killed during this period will be on the head of owners and management of such media houses,” Mr. Dwumfour warned.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP, NDC only care about their greedy interest, not the well-being of Ghanaians – Buaben Asamoa NPP, NDC only care about their greedy interest, not the well-being of Ghanaians ...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Dont change election date; focus on your mandate to conduct free, fair election – CSOs charge EC 2024 election: Don’t change election date; focus on your mandate to conduct free...

2 hours ago

Movement for Change Leader, Mr. Alan Kyerematen Stop the lazy man's approach of imposing so many taxes on Ghanaians; deal with c...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson 2024 Elections: Changing December 7 date won’t be accepted – Minority cautions E...

2 hours ago

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and Ernest Owusu Bempah, NPP Deputy Communications Director ‘Shut up, you're a morally deficient character criticising Kofi Bentil’ — Owusu ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo government deliberately sabotaging NDC MPs - Dr. Minta Nyarku Akufo-Addo government deliberately sabotaging NDC MPs - Dr. Minta Nyarku

3 hours ago

Abdallah Murijana and Mohammed Osman Sagnarigu: NPP Executives sacked for campaigning for Mahama

3 hours ago

Well not countenance elimination of indelible ink from electoral process – Dr. Ato Forson We’ll not countenance elimination of indelible ink from electoral process – Dr. ...

3 hours ago

Sacking coaches wont solve Black Stars challenges, overhaul your strategy – Speaker Bagbin to GFA Sacking coaches won’t solve Black Stars’ challenges, overhaul your strategy – Sp...

3 hours ago

Pharmacy Associations angey over ban of 142 imported drugs Pharmacy Associations angey over ban of 142 imported drugs

Just in....
body-container-line