‘Blood will be on your head’ — GJA cautions media houses against violating blackout order on Yendi MP

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has condemned the alleged attack on Accra-based Citi FM/TV’s Northern regional correspondent Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira by Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries on January 27.

Mr. Alabira claims he was slapped and assaulted by Mr. Mahama and his supporters while reporting on violence during the vote counting process.

"It was the MP [Farouk Aliu Mahama] who slapped me, and his people kicked me and took my phone away. I was reporting on the violence that was happening during the counting process," the journalist said.

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 6, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour issued a "blackout declaration" against the lawmaker, banning all media houses from offering their platforms to him.

He warned that any media house that disregards the directive will have the blood of any journalist who may be killed during this period on their head.

"Any media house which violates the BLACKLIST declaration believing that their staff will not be attacked and goes ahead to offer their platforms to Farouk Aliu Mahama, the blood of any journalist who will be killed during this period will be on the head of owners and management of such media houses,” Mr. Dwumfour warned.