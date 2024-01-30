Offinso: Mason kills girlfriend, poisons her two kids  

30.01.2024 LISTEN

A 30-year-old mason has allegedly killed three people including his girlfriend and a two-week-old baby at Asuoso in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The other victim is said to be the suspect's four-year-old stepson.

The suspect, who has been identified as Shadrack, known in the area as Kwaata according to residents murdered his girlfriend, Portia Yerebe, 25, and later poisoned four-year-old Nti Joseph and the two-week-old baby.

The sad incident according to the residents occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024.

A source in the community told this reporter that, the mother of Portia Yerebe visited her daughter who was leaving with the boyfriend in the morning to bath the baby but realized their room was locked.

She went back home and returned in the evening to check on them only to find the room still locked. Raising suspicion, she informed some opinion leaders in the community and they broke into the room.

The source added that the opinion leaders saw the lifeless bodies of the three deceased persons and immediately informed the police.

Kwaata is alleged to have killed Portia Yerebe with a sharp object as her body had severe cuts on the neck with blood oozing.

The two children were also seen with foam in their mouths suspected to be poisoning.

The suspect according to the source is currently on the run.

The police have conveyed the bodies to a morgue for autopsy.