Attacks on journalists: We support GJA’s total media blackout on Hawa Koomson — GIBA

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has thrown its support behind a media blackout imposed on Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development following her alleged attack on a journalist.

In a statement dated Monday, January 29, GIBA President Cecil Sunkwa-Mills said the organization "is dismayed with the recent resurgence in the attack on journalists during the execution of their constitutionally mandated duties."

The statement referenced two incidents that have occurred recently. On January 4, David Kobbena, a journalist with Cape FM, was assaulted by thugs believed to be supporters of Hawa Koomson during the NPP’s parliamentary vetting in Cape Coast.

Then on January 27, Citi FM/TV reporter Mohammed Aminu Alariba was attacked by MP Farouk Aliu Mahama and his supporters while covering the NPP primaries in Yendi.

In a show of solidarity with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), GIBA has thrown its full support behind the GJA's decision to impose a total media blackout on Hawa Koomson.

Sunkwa-Mills said in the statement that "Perpetrators are becoming emboldened, because these acts of hooliganism and spate of attacks on journalist go unpunished."

He added that "We cannot continue to reward perpetrators by not sending strong and clear signals that they will face consequences for their actions."

The media blackout aims to send a clear message that assaults on journalists in the line of duty will not be tolerated and will be met with serious repercussions, noted GIBA.