2024 elections: Yendi MP’s alleged attack on Citi FM journalist another red flag on journalists’ safety — MFWA

The spate of attacks on journalists covering political events in Ghana is a worrying trend ahead of the 2024 general elections, according to the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

The MFWA condemned the latest assault on Citi FM reporter Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira in Yendi during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday.

"This attack is another red flag as far as the safety of journalists is concerned during the 2024 general elections," MFWA titled a statement posted on its website.

Alabira was reportedly slapped and kicked to the ground by incumbent Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama and his supporters while filing a live report on the vote counting process.

"It took police intervention to rescue Alabira who emerged badly bruised, with his shirt torn to shreds," the MFWA statement said.

This is the third reported assault on journalists covering political activities in recent times.

In last October, a female reporter with same Citi TV/FM was attacked at the National Democratic Congress' Odododiodio constituency office in Accra.

On January 4, this year, a journalist with Cape FM was assaulted in Cape Coast allegedly by supporters of Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson during NPP’s vetting at the Regional Coordinating Council.

The incidents show that "petulance towards journalists is growing amid internal party activities ahead of the elections," the MFWA noted.

"If local polls are already sparking this level of violence against the press, it bodes ill for coverage of the national vote," it warned.

The foundation has called on the Police to investigate the Yendi case urgently to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.