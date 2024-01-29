Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Nkwanta: One killed in farm, another in critical condition at Brewankor

Social News Nkwanta: One killed in farm, another in critical condition at Brewankor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

One person has been shot dead on a farm, with another person in critical condition at Brewankor, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The deceased, 25-year-old Kwabena Boame, according to sources, was killed while harvesting cassava with three other people.

The other person who sustained gunshot wounds, however, is receiving treatment at Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

Although it is still unclear whether the murder is related to the conflict in the area, several residents continue to live in fear despite chiefs from Adele, Akyode, and Challa pledging to allow peace to prevail in the municipality following the recent clashes.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident which led to the death of the 25-year-old farmer.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Awutu Senya East NPP primaries: My bank account was blocked – Failed aspirant Awutu Senya East NPP primaries: My bank account was blocked – Failed aspirant

1 hour ago

'Angry' Controller and Accountant General swerves PAC after parliamentary primary defeat 'Angry' Controller and Accountant General ‘swerves’ PAC after parliamentary prim...

2 hours ago

Ntim, Kodua, leads high-level NPP delegation to Manhyia Palace over Wontumi summons Ntim, Kodua, leads high-level NPP delegation to Manhyia Palace over Wontumi summ...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian peacekeeper killed in violent clash in South Sudan – UN Ghanaian peacekeeper killed in violent clash in South Sudan – UN

2 hours ago

Were yet to receive notice of withdrawal from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger – ECOWAS We’re yet to receive notice of withdrawal from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger – ECOWA...

2 hours ago

Stay away from all chieftaincy-related activities until further notice – Togbe Afede suspends Ho Bankoe Afetorfia Stay away from all chieftaincy-related activities until further notice – Togbe A...

2 hours ago

ACEPA Director condemns massive vote-buying in NPP primaries ACEPA Director condemns massive vote-buying in NPP primaries

3 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agboza 3,000 police officers voted in Saturday’s NPP parliamentary primaries — Minority...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: You're putting the nation under demonic bondage in pursuit of power —Kwamena Duncan slams NDC for taking blood oath [VIDEO]: You're putting the nation under demonic bondage in pursuit of power — K...

3 hours ago

Majority Leader in Parliament and Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu NPP Primaries: Reach out to each other to heal wounds and bruises — Majority Lea...

Just in....
body-container-line