‘Biden aiding and abetting massive invasion by millions of illegal migrants into US’ — Trump

Former United States President Donald Trump has criticised President Joe Biden's border policies.

He has accused him of "aiding and abetting a massive invasion of millions of illegal migrants" into the US.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 25, Trump said Biden had "surrendered our border" and was "fighting to tie the hands" of Texas Governor Greg Abbott as the state moves to curb the flow of undocumented migrants.

"Instead of fighting to protect our country from this onslaught, Biden is, unbelievably, fighting to tie the hands of Governor Abbott and the state of Texas so that the invasion continues unchecked," Trump wrote in the post.

He called on other states to deploy their national guards to Texas to help "prevent the entry of illegals, and to remove them back across the border."

Trump vowed that if elected President again, he would "work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other border states to stop the invasion, seal the border, and rapidly begin the largest domestic deportation operation in history."

Read his full post below:

“When I was President, we had the most secure Border in History. Joe Biden has surrendered our Border, and is aiding and abetting a massive Invasion of millions of Illegal Migrants into the United States. Instead of fighting to protect our Country from this onslaught, Biden is, unbelievably, fighting to tie the hands of Governor Abbott and the State of Texas, so that the Invasion continues unchecked. In the face of this National Security, Public Safety, and Public Health Catastrophe, Texas has rightly invoked the Invasion Clause of the Constitution, and must be given full support to repel the Invasion.

We encourage all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border. All Americans should support the commonsense measures by Texas authorities to protect the Safety, Security, and Sovereignty of Texas, and of the American people. When I am President, on Day One, instead of fighting Texas, I will work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other Border States to Stop the Invasion, Seal the Border, and Rapidly Begin the Largest Domestic Deportation Operation in History. Those Biden has let in should not get comfortable because they will be going home.”