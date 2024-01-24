Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
24.01.2024 Headlines

Supreme Court throws out Opuni's application prohibiting trial judge

Supreme Court throws out Opuni's application prohibiting trial judge
24.01.2024 LISTEN

Former Ghana Cocoa Board Chief Executive Officer’s application to prohibit the trial judge from handling his case has been thrown out by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The five-member panel with Mr Justice Gabriel Pwamang, presiding, held that Dr Stephen K Opuni’s lawyer had not been able to convince the court that the trial Judge Justice Aboagye Tandoh exhibited any bias.

The apex Court therefore dismissed the application, invoking the inherent jurisdiction of the court to prohibit the trial judge on the basis of bias.

The former CEO of Cocobod, Seidu Agongo and the Managing Director of Agricult Ghana Limited, fertilizer manufacturing company, are being held for their alleged involvement in causing financial loss to the state in the purchase of fertilizers and alleged procurement breaches.

They have denied the various charges.
The Supreme Court said “We have read the processes filed and listened to the lawyers. We are not convinced that the trial judge exhibited any boas. Application for prohibition is dismissed.”

In his submission before the Supreme Court, Mr Samuel Cudjoe, counsel for Dr Opuni, argued that the trial judge declined to make further orders for the court proceedings to be made available to him.

Counsel for Dr Opuni held the judge only waived a document in court and they did not know the content of the documents.

He said there had been consistent acts of bias that showed that the trial judge would not be fair to them adding, “the trial judge had already taken position.”

According to him, what made him suspicious was when the trial judge said he was not going to make further orders in respect of the proceedings.

He said when they obtained the over 3,000 pages of proceedings, “It had a lot of errors.”

Chief State Attorney, Mrs. Evelyn Keelson, who was led by Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, opposed the application before the court.

Mrs. Keelson held that Dr. Opuni’s lawyer had not raised credible issues of bias.

According to the Chief State Attorney, counsel had only raised allegations and complaints.

She said the trial gave orders to parties in the case to apply for proceedings.

Mrs Keelson contended that Dr. Opuni’s lawyer did not have the proceedings because he did not apply for it.

She was surprised that Dr. Opuni’s lawyer complained about errors in the court ‘s record of proceedings.

The Chief State Attorney held that they corrected mistakes in the proceedings because the same were displayed on the court’s various screens and proceedings were always available.

“The applicant has failed to invoke the Supreme Court’s inherent jurisdiction, prohibiting the trial judge on allegation of bias,” Mrs Keelson said.

GNA

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watchleft and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo Alleged coup plot: ACP Dr. Agordzo, I'm happy you are a free man today — Kofi As...

25 minutes ago

Unavailability of plumpy-nut affecting treatment of kwashiorkor — Nutritionist laments Unavailability of plumpy-nut affecting treatment of kwashiorkor — Nutritionist l...

25 minutes ago

NDC committed to the 24-hour economy – Mahama NDC committed to the 24-hour economy – Mahama

25 minutes ago

Coup plotters case: I knew I would be acquitted – ACP Agordzo Coup plotters’ case: I knew I would be acquitted – ACP Agordzo

25 minutes ago

Coup plotters case: Well appeal death by hanging ruling – Lawyer Adawudu Coup plotters case: We’ll appeal death by hanging ruling – Lawyer Adawudu

1 hour ago

Police Constable killed onKwahu-Omanpe road Police Constable killed on Kwahu-Omanpe road 

1 hour ago

Police officer drowns after vehicle falls into river during patrol at galamsey sites Police officer drowns after vehicle falls into river during patrol at galamsey s...

3 hours ago

Wontumi is my grandson and won't disrespect me — Asantehene directs Kumasi Traditional Council to free Wontumi Wontumi is my grandson and won't disrespect me — Asantehene directs Kumasi Tradi...

4 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama ‘Don't lose hope, a better government is coming; Ghana will rise again’ — Mahama...

4 hours ago

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, Private legal Practioner 2024 elections: Your vote against Bawumia will be turned for him by my dwarfs — ...

Just in....
body-container-line