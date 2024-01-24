We’ve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarifies

Ghana Railway Development Authority has disclosed that only two contemporary diesel-powered trains have been procured from Poland to boost the railway transport system, contrary to media reports that 12 trains have been secured.

There were reports that the state has procured 12 trains for the Ghana Railways Company, expected to operate both regional and long-distance lines.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, Yaw Owusu, said the trains, which are passenger coaches, will be tested on the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line.

The railway line, Mr. Owusu said, is about 98 percent complete for commissioning in May.

“For now, we are trying to test a commission at the Tema-Mpakadan line. It’s about 98 percent, Tema port all the way to Mpakadan. To be able to commission and test the line, we have ordered two trains from Poland and not 12 trains. The first one will be shipped somewhere in the middle of February, and expect it to be here realistically in March. The 2nd one will be shipped in May, and it will arrive in August, the summertime,” Yaw Owusu said.

-citinewsroom