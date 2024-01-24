Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We’ve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarifies

Social News Weve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarifies
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana Railway Development Authority has disclosed that only two contemporary diesel-powered trains have been procured from Poland to boost the railway transport system, contrary to media reports that 12 trains have been secured.

There were reports that the state has procured 12 trains for the Ghana Railways Company, expected to operate both regional and long-distance lines.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, Yaw Owusu, said the trains, which are passenger coaches, will be tested on the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line.

The railway line, Mr. Owusu said, is about 98 percent complete for commissioning in May.

“For now, we are trying to test a commission at the Tema-Mpakadan line. It’s about 98 percent, Tema port all the way to Mpakadan. To be able to commission and test the line, we have ordered two trains from Poland and not 12 trains. The first one will be shipped somewhere in the middle of February, and expect it to be here realistically in March. The 2nd one will be shipped in May, and it will arrive in August, the summertime,” Yaw Owusu said.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

'Use 2nd IMF's 600million responsibly' - Mahama says until Akufo-Addo exits, Ghanaians will keep suffering 'Use 2nd IMF's $600million responsibly' - Mahama says until Akufo-Addo exits, Gh...

45 minutes ago

BoG illegally printed billions of cedis and worsened our economic troubles, I'm totally disgusted - Mahama BoG illegally printed billions of cedis and worsened our economic troubles, I'm ...

1 hour ago

Be responsible, judicious in utilising 600 million IMF cash – Mahama charges govt Be responsible, judicious in utilising $600 million IMF cash – Mahama charges go...

1 hour ago

NPP Primaries: You cant impose an incompetent gossip on us – Bekwai Delegates to Joe Wise NPP Primaries: You can’t impose an ‘incompetent gossip’ on us – Bekwai Delegates...

1 hour ago

There will be more suffering for Ghanaians as long as Akufo-Addo remains president – Mahama There will be more suffering for Ghanaians as long as Akufo-Addo remains preside...

2 hours ago

I respect Otumfuo, I cant insult him; allegations are pure lies – Wontumi I respect Otumfuo, I can’t insult him; allegations are pure lies – Wontumi

2 hours ago

Weve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarifies We’ve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarif...

2 hours ago

University Administrators declare indefinite strike University Administrators declare indefinite strike

2 hours ago

Former presidents must stay at home waiting for courtesy calls not fighting current presidents – Malema Former presidents must stay at home waiting for courtesy calls not fighting curr...

3 hours ago

NDC kicks against ECs election date change proposal NDC kicks against EC’s election date change proposal

Just in....
body-container-line