We're not recruiting — GAF debunks fake announcement

2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a statement denying any ongoing recruitment exercise through an online portal.

In a press release circulating on social media, the Ministry of Defense had purportedly announced a "protocol enlistment exercise" for various public services, including GAF, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Service.

Interested applicants were instructed to purchase scratch cards costing GHC200 from GAF headquarters to access an online application portal.

However, GAF's public relations directorate has clarified that the announcement is completely fake.

In a post via X on Monday, January 22, GAF said it is currently not undertaking any recruitment and the claims made in the viral press release should be disregarded.

122202434205-0e72ylkxwr-095dd560-f928-4e49-add4-f97563c020e2.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Just in....
