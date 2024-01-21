Bawku killings: Work with the police to ensure peace in Bawku — Mahama tells military

Former President John Dramani Mahama

21.01.2024 LISTEN

Following allegations of military involvement in civilian deaths in the war-torn Bawku, former President John Mahama has called on security forces to protect the population and ensure peace is restored.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, January 21, Mr. Mahama expressed sadness over reports that Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) soldiers had opened fire and killed three innocent men in the township last week.

"While I recognise that our security services face the difficult task of securing peace in the Bawku area, the military must work hand in hand with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku municipality and across the nation," said the former Commander-in-Chief.

He added: "As a former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, urge the military personnel to remember their duty to protect the people and uphold the peace."

Mr. Mahama called on "the people of Bawku to endeavour to promote and consolidate peace to enable the positive development of the municipality."

"Let us all work together to ensure justice is served and peace is restored in Bawku," concluded the former president.

Meanwhile, such allegations allegations have earlier been denied by the GAF, who claimed the men were armed assailants who had fired first on patroling troops.

However, local MP Mahama Ayariga maintained eyewitnesses saw the men were apprehended and then shot by soldiers.