Fire destroys over 20 containers near Datus Complex School in Kasoa

7 HOURS AGO

Over 20 containers around the Datus Complex School, close to the Kasoa New Market, have been gutted by fire.

According to ADO 1 Charles Naam-Were, Operations Officer, Budumburam Fire Station, the cause of the fire is not readily known, but investigations have begun into the matter.

The fire, according to fire officers, started around 1 pm on Saturday, engulfing several containers.

Meanwhile, some residents say they suspect that the fire was started by human error.

Some shop owners who lost their properties to the fire expressed shock at the incident.

120202473605-h41o266fey-120202471232-fire-at-kasoa-new-market-6.jpeg

120202473605-1j041p5cbw-120202471232-fire-at-kasoa-new-market-5.jpeg

120202473605-rvmypdc553-120202471232-fire-at-kasoa-new-market-4.jpeg

120202473606-8cs1vihuup-120202471232-fire-at-kasoa-new-market-3.jpeg

120202473606-0g830n4yyt-120202471232-fire-at-kasoa-new-market-2.jpeg

120202473606-vaqdthgtsn-120202471232-fire-at-kasoa-new-market-1.jpeg

