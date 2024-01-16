Modern Ghana logo
16.01.2024

Dr. Addision has a hooliganistic appetite for single-source and restricted tendering – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto AblakwaSamuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
16.01.2024

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has hit out at Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison for prioritising the construction of a 50-bed guest house in Tamale during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, January 16, the MP shared a letter revealing how the Central Bank Governor single-sourced the lavish guest house project at a staggering cost of GHS139.9 million to De Simone Limited during the pandemic.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, none of the procurements under Dr. Ernest Addison as BoG Governor have been done through competitive bidding.

He insists that Dr. Addison has proven to have a hooliganistic appetite for single-source and restricted tendering.

“The fresh documents in my possession show that Dr. Addison appears to have a hooliganistic appetite for single-source and restricted tendering so much so that NONE of the procurements under his watch have been competitive,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

In his post on Facebook, the North Tongu MP said Togbe Afede XIV was right when he wrote in his latest op-ed that the BoG has failed Ghanaians.

Okudzeto Ablakwa suspects that President Akufo-Addo and his government will be planning similar “lootocratic” schemes through single-source-procurement ahead of the December 7 elections.

He wants Ghanaians to rise and stop the government.

