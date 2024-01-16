2024 elections: Whoever benefits from labour union’s ‘hunger and anger’ votes must meet our demands after — Prof Gyampo

Prof Ransford Gyampo, President of the University of Ghana's chapter of UTAG

16.01.2024 LISTEN

Labour groups across Ghana will vote with "hunger and anger" in the 2024 elections, and any party that benefits from this bloc of voters must be prepared to address their needs, Professor Ransford Gyampo has said.

Professor Gyampo, President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana at the University of Ghana, said labour union members are increasingly frustrated over poor wages and difficult working conditions.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on Monday, January 15, Prof Gyampo said "It must be noted that in the upcoming 2024 elections, Labour would vote with hunger and anger.

“Anybody who benefits from the hunger and anger votes of Labour must necessarily do something to mitigate the hunger and anger of Labour no matter how small they may be."

He added that politicians "wouldn't ask Labour to tighten their belts whilst you your appointees would be leaving in opulence as we keep seeing now."

Prof Gyampo's comments come as former President John Mahama asked for a "grace period" from labour groups if he wins power in 2024, to revive the economy before addressing specific demands for improved conditions.

Mahama said at a campaign event in Hohoe: "And you will realize the harm that the NPP administration has done to Ghana’s economy. This country is broke, and so we will beg you that when we come into office give us a bit of a honeymoon, let’s put things in place so that we bring the economy back onto its feet."

"And I will plead with the teachers union, GNAT, NAGRAT, UTAG and TEWU and all of them, I know all of you are clamoring for allowances. Let me caution you that in 2025 when we take over we will show you the books and the finances of this country,” added the NDC flagbearer.