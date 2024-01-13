Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Education Minister unveils government’s ambitious plan to transform education

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Education Education Minister unveils governments ambitious plan to transform education
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has unveiled a visionary plan to revolutionize education across the nation.

The headline event took place during the ministry's annual Thanksgiving service, resonating with the theme, "The Lord Is Good To All And Mercy Is Over All That He Has Made (Psalm 145:9)."

Under the spotlight, Dr. Adutwum passionately emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to investing in the upgrade of schools, a transformative move designed to reshape the educational landscape.

The core objective, he noted was to diversify school options, diminish the undue focus on elite Class A Schools, and kindle a spirit of healthy competition among educational institutions.

The minister, addressing the challenges of transitioning from junior high to senior high school, acknowledged the prolonged disparity between high-performing schools and others.

"Every parent clamors for the chance to send their children to prestigious institutions like Wesley Girls School, creating a bottleneck effect. We envision a future where opportunities are abundant, and excellence is not confined to a select few," declared Dr. Adutwum.

In a strategic move to realize this vision, he unveiled plans to establish more schools modeled after the acclaimed Wesley Girls, Opoku Ware, and others.

The key, according to the minister, lies in affiliating new or existing schools, fostering collaboration that will elevate the standards of education across the board.

The climax of the event saw a touching acknowledgment of those at the forefront of education—dedicated head teachers. In a gesture of appreciation, awards were bestowed upon these exemplary educators for their tireless efforts in training and shaping the future leaders of the nation.

As the applause echoed through the hall, it marked not just an acknowledgment of past achievements but a rallying cry for a future where education knows no bounds, and every school is a beacon of excellence.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Great news – IMF welcomes governments agreement with bilateral creditors on debt treatment ‘Great news’ – IMF welcomes government’s agreement with bilateral creditors on d...

2 hours ago

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Gov’t finalises agreement with official creditors on debt treatment to pave way ...

2 hours ago

Education Minister unveils governments ambitious plan to transform education Education Minister unveils government’s ambitious plan to transform education

2 hours ago

Family run to Akufo-Addo to demand Atta Mills autopsy report 11 years afterhisdeath Family run to Akufo-Addo to demand Atta Mills’ autopsy report 11 years after his...

2 hours ago

Commonsense should make Controller and Accountant-General resign – Edudzi Tamekloe ‘Commonsense’ should make Controller and Accountant-General resign – Edudzi Tame...

2 hours ago

Thieves break into John Kumah's home; steal GH50k, other valuables at Chantan Thieves break into John Kumah's home; steal GH¢50k, other valuables at Chantan

2 hours ago

Kpebu tells Controller and Accountant-General to seek proper legal advice on his appointment Kpebu tells Controller and Accountant-General to seek proper legal advice on his...

3 hours ago

The traditional leader of the Voodoo cult, His majesty Daagbo Hounon Houna II C, greets the crowd during the festival. By Yanick Folly AFPFile Benin Voodoo festival rebrands to draw tourists

3 hours ago

Comoros President Azali Assoumani C is favourite to win another term in office after Sunday's vote. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT AFP Confident Comoros president rallies supporters ahead of vote

Just in....
body-container-line