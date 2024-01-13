Education Minister unveils government’s ambitious plan to transform education

The Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has unveiled a visionary plan to revolutionize education across the nation.

The headline event took place during the ministry's annual Thanksgiving service, resonating with the theme, "The Lord Is Good To All And Mercy Is Over All That He Has Made (Psalm 145:9)."

Under the spotlight, Dr. Adutwum passionately emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to investing in the upgrade of schools, a transformative move designed to reshape the educational landscape.

The core objective, he noted was to diversify school options, diminish the undue focus on elite Class A Schools, and kindle a spirit of healthy competition among educational institutions.

The minister, addressing the challenges of transitioning from junior high to senior high school, acknowledged the prolonged disparity between high-performing schools and others.

"Every parent clamors for the chance to send their children to prestigious institutions like Wesley Girls School, creating a bottleneck effect. We envision a future where opportunities are abundant, and excellence is not confined to a select few," declared Dr. Adutwum.

In a strategic move to realize this vision, he unveiled plans to establish more schools modeled after the acclaimed Wesley Girls, Opoku Ware, and others.

The key, according to the minister, lies in affiliating new or existing schools, fostering collaboration that will elevate the standards of education across the board.

The climax of the event saw a touching acknowledgment of those at the forefront of education—dedicated head teachers. In a gesture of appreciation, awards were bestowed upon these exemplary educators for their tireless efforts in training and shaping the future leaders of the nation.

As the applause echoed through the hall, it marked not just an acknowledgment of past achievements but a rallying cry for a future where education knows no bounds, and every school is a beacon of excellence.