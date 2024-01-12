2023 Performance of Ministers by FAKS Investigative Services

The performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2023 has been released.

The exercise also considers the assessment of Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.

The assessment involved projects executed by the various ministries, agencies and the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). The public were also given the opportunity to share their opinions as far as the assessment was concerned.

About the Members of Parliament, the team considers development in their various constituencies and works in parliament, as well as responses from the constituents.

The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2023 and it was the 12th Edition of FAKS’s Performance of Ministers project.

During the period under review, the 16 regions were divided into four (4) zones. Zone A comprises Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern and Volta region. The zone B regions were Ashanti, Western North, Ahafo and Northern region. Upper East, Upper West, North East region and Savanna region were grouped under zone C, while the zone D regions were Central, Western, Bono and Bono East region.

In total, about 5,063 responses were received across the country. Some of the groups the team talked to were commercial drivers, students, business owners, traders, journalists, civil society organizations (CSOs) and among others.

Mainly, 68% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 32% were between the ages of 55 and 78.

Zone B (Ashanti, Western North, Ahafo and Northern region) recorded the highest respondents, followed by Zone A, which made up of Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern and Volta while Zone D and C followed accordingly (Central, Western, Bono and Bono East; Upper East, Upper West, North East and Savanna region.

A total of 5,063 respondents were recorded in 2023 as against the 4,572 respondents recorded in 2022. Out of the 5,063 feedbacks received, 2,954 of the respondents, representing 58.34% were females while the remaining 2,109 representing 41.61% were males.

1st – - Lawyer Godfred Yeboah Dame- Attorney General

2nd – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum- Education

Respondents: 4,751

Mark: 93.83%

2nd – Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal- Tourism, Arts and Culture

Respondents: 4,751

Mark: 93.83%

3rd – Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh- Energy

Respondents: 4,703

Mark: 92.88%

3rd – Ken Ofori Atta- Finance

Respondents: 4,703

Mark: 92.88%

4th – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah- Transport

Respondents: 4,623

Mark: 91.30%

5th – Hon. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor- Lands and Natural Resources

Respondents: 4,540

Mark: 89.67%

6th – Hon. Daniel Kwaku Botwe- Local Government

Respondents: 4,423

Mark: 87.35%

7th – Hon. Kwasi Amoako Attah- Roads and Highways

Respondents: 4,401

Mark: 86.92%

8th – Hon. Ambrose Dery- Interior

Respondents: 4,373

Mark: 86.37%

9th – Hon. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful- Communications and Digitalization

Respondents: 4,302

Mark: 84.96%

10th – Albert Kan Dapaah- National Security

Respondents: 4,279

Mark: 84.51%

Respondents: 4,753

Mark: 93.87%

1st – George Mireku Duker- Lands and Natural Resources

Respondents: 4,753

Mark: 93.87%

2nd – Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo- Education

Respondents: 4,696

Mark: 92.75%

2nd – Martin Adjei Mensah- Korsah- Local Government

Respondents: 4,696

Mark: 9275%

3rd- Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah- Health

Respondents: 4,553

Mark: 89.92%

4th – Hon. John Ntim Fordjour- Education

Respondents: 4,521

Mark: 89.29%

5th – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam- Energy

Respondents: 4,462

Mark: 88.12%

5th – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah- Attorney General

Respondents: 4,462

Mark: 88.12%

6th – Herbert Krapa- Trade and Industry

Respondents: 4,403

Mark: 86.96%

7th- Diana Asonaba Dapaah- Attorney General

Respondents: 4,332

Mark: 85.56%

8th – Augustine Collins Ntim- Local Government

Respondents: 4,307

Mark: 85.06%

9th – Andrew Egyapa Mercer- Energy

Respondents: 4,273

Mark: 84.39%

10th – Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah- Finance

Respondents: 4,033

Mark: 79.65%

Respondents: 4,856

Mark: 95.91%

1st –Richard Joojo Obeng – Western North Region

Respondents: 4,856

Mark: 95.91%

2nd -- Simon Osei- Mensah- Ashanti Region

Respondents: 4,623

Mark: 91.30%

3rd – Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong- Eastern Region

Respondents: 4,588

Mark: 90.61%

4th – Kwesi Adu- Gyan- Bono East Region

Respondents: 4,521

Mark: 89.29%

5th – Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa- Volta Region

Respondents: 4,507

Mark: 89.01%

6th – Justina Marigold Assan- Central Region

Respondents: 4,466

Mark: 88.20%

7th – Hon. Henry Quartey- Greater Accra Region

Respondents: 4,443

Mark: 87.75%

8th – George Boakye- Ahafo Region

Respondents: 4,417

Mark: 87.24%

Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo- Markin – MP for Efutu Constituency

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa- MP for North Tongu Constituency

BEST MAJORITY MPs - 2023

Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah- Korsah – Techiman South Constituency

Hon. Paul Twum Barima – Dormaa East Constituency

BEST MINORITY MP- 2023

Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah – MP for Kintampo North Constituency

Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu – Madina Constituency

OVERALL BEST FEMALE MPs- 2023

Hon. Adelaide Ntim- MP for Nsuta- Kwaman- Beposo

Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh - MP for North Dayi

BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2023

1st - Dr. Eric Nkansah – Director General, GES

Respondents: 4,673

Mark: 92.29%

1st – Benjamin K. D. Asante – CEO, Ghana Gas

Respondents: 4,673

Mark: 92.29%

2nd - Sammy Awuku- Director- General, NLA

Respondents: 4,542

Mark: 89.70%

2nd – Edwin Alfred Provencal – MD, BOST

Respondents: 4,542

Mark: 89.70%

3rd – Dr. Ofori Tenkorang – Director-General, SSNIT

Respondents: 4,286

Mark: 84.65%

3rd- Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, FDA

Respondents: 4,286

Mark: 84.65%

4th - Yofi Grant- CEO, GIPC

Respondents: 3,978

Mark: 78.57%

5th- Dr. Bernard Okoe- Boye- CEO, NHIA

Respondents: 3,886

Mark: 76.75%

6th – Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority

Respondents: 3,667

Mark: 72.42%

7th – Irene Naa Torshie Addo- Administrator, DACF

Respondents: 3,576

Mark: 70.63%

8th – Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO, DVLA

Respondents: 3,483

Mark: 68.79%

9th- Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, GEPC

Respondents: 3,469

Mark: 68.51%

10th – Madam Jemima Oware – Registrar- General, RGD

Respondents: 3,274

Mark: 64.66%