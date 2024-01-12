2023 Performance of Ministers by FAKS Investigative Services

The performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2023 has been released.
The exercise also considers the assessment of Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.
The assessment involved projects executed by the various ministries, agencies and the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). The public were also given the opportunity to share their opinions as far as the assessment was concerned.
About the Members of Parliament, the team considers development in their various constituencies and works in parliament, as well as responses from the constituents.
The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2023 and it was the 12th Edition of FAKS’s Performance of Ministers project.
During the period under review, the 16 regions were divided into four (4) zones. Zone A comprises Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern and Volta region. The zone B regions were Ashanti, Western North, Ahafo and Northern region. Upper East, Upper West, North East region and Savanna region were grouped under zone C, while the zone D regions were Central, Western, Bono and Bono East region.
In total, about 5,063 responses were received across the country. Some of the groups the team talked to were commercial drivers, students, business owners, traders, journalists, civil society organizations (CSOs) and among others.
Mainly, 68% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 32% were between the ages of 55 and 78.
Zone B (Ashanti, Western North, Ahafo and Northern region) recorded the highest respondents, followed by Zone A, which made up of Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern and Volta while Zone D and C followed accordingly (Central, Western, Bono and Bono East; Upper East, Upper West, North East and Savanna region.
A total of 5,063 respondents were recorded in 2023 as against the 4,572 respondents recorded in 2022. Out of the 5,063 feedbacks received, 2,954 of the respondents, representing 58.34% were females while the remaining 2,109 representing 41.61% were males.
FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.
SIGNED
FRED YAW SARPONG
CEO, FAKS INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES
+233(0) 0549494838
BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2023
1st – Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson – Fisheries
Respondents: 4,832
Mark: 95.43%
1st – - Lawyer Godfred Yeboah Dame- Attorney General
Respondents: 4,832
Mark: 95.43%
2nd – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum- Education
Respondents: 4,751
Mark: 93.83%
2nd – Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal- Tourism, Arts and Culture
Respondents: 4,751
Mark: 93.83%
3rd – Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh- Energy
Respondents: 4,703
Mark: 92.88%
3rd – Ken Ofori Atta- Finance
Respondents: 4,703
Mark: 92.88%
4th – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah- Transport
Respondents: 4,623
Mark: 91.30%
5th – Hon. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor- Lands and Natural Resources
Respondents: 4,540
Mark: 89.67%
6th – Hon. Daniel Kwaku Botwe- Local Government
Respondents: 4,423
Mark: 87.35%
7th – Hon. Kwasi Amoako Attah- Roads and Highways
Respondents: 4,401
Mark: 86.92%
8th – Hon. Ambrose Dery- Interior
Respondents: 4,373
Mark: 86.37%
9th – Hon. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful- Communications and Digitalization
Respondents: 4,302
Mark: 84.96%
10th – Albert Kan Dapaah- National Security
Respondents: 4,279
Mark: 84.51%
BEST 10 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 2023
1st – Hon. Moses Anim- Fisheries
Respondents: 4,753
Mark: 93.87%
1st – George Mireku Duker- Lands and Natural Resources
Respondents: 4,753
Mark: 93.87%
2nd – Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo- Education
Respondents: 4,696
Mark: 92.75%
2nd – Martin Adjei Mensah- Korsah- Local Government
Respondents: 4,696
Mark: 9275%
3rd- Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah- Health
Respondents: 4,553
Mark: 89.92%
4th – Hon. John Ntim Fordjour- Education
Respondents: 4,521
Mark: 89.29%
5th – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam- Energy
Respondents: 4,462
Mark: 88.12%
5th – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah- Attorney General
Respondents: 4,462
Mark: 88.12%
6th – Herbert Krapa- Trade and Industry
Respondents: 4,403
Mark: 86.96%
7th- Diana Asonaba Dapaah- Attorney General
Respondents: 4,332
Mark: 85.56%
8th – Augustine Collins Ntim- Local Government
Respondents: 4,307
Mark: 85.06%
9th – Andrew Egyapa Mercer- Energy
Respondents: 4,273
Mark: 84.39%
10th – Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah- Finance
Respondents: 4,033
Mark: 79.65%
BEST REGIONAL MINISTERS, 2023
1st – Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah- Western Region
Respondents: 4,856
Mark: 95.91%
1st –Richard Joojo Obeng – Western North Region
Respondents: 4,856
Mark: 95.91%
2nd -- Simon Osei- Mensah- Ashanti Region
Respondents: 4,623
Mark: 91.30%
3rd – Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong- Eastern Region
Respondents: 4,588
Mark: 90.61%
4th – Kwesi Adu- Gyan- Bono East Region
Respondents: 4,521
Mark: 89.29%
5th – Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa- Volta Region
Respondents: 4,507
Mark: 89.01%
6th – Justina Marigold Assan- Central Region
Respondents: 4,466
Mark: 88.20%
7th – Hon. Henry Quartey- Greater Accra Region
Respondents: 4,443
Mark: 87.75%
8th – George Boakye- Ahafo Region
Respondents: 4,417
Mark: 87.24%
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT (MPs)
OVERALL BEST MPs - 2023
Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo- Markin – MP for Efutu Constituency
Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa- MP for North Tongu Constituency
BEST MAJORITY MPs - 2023
Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah- Korsah – Techiman South Constituency
Hon. Paul Twum Barima – Dormaa East Constituency
BEST MINORITY MP- 2023
Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah – MP for Kintampo North Constituency
Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu – Madina Constituency
OVERALL BEST FEMALE MPs- 2023
Hon. Adelaide Ntim- MP for Nsuta- Kwaman- Beposo
Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh - MP for North Dayi
BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2023
1st - Dr. Eric Nkansah – Director General, GES
Respondents: 4,673
Mark: 92.29%
1st – Benjamin K. D. Asante – CEO, Ghana Gas
Respondents: 4,673
Mark: 92.29%
2nd - Sammy Awuku- Director- General, NLA
Respondents: 4,542
Mark: 89.70%
2nd – Edwin Alfred Provencal – MD, BOST
Respondents: 4,542
Mark: 89.70%
3rd – Dr. Ofori Tenkorang – Director-General, SSNIT
Respondents: 4,286
Mark: 84.65%
3rd- Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, FDA
Respondents: 4,286
Mark: 84.65%
4th - Yofi Grant- CEO, GIPC
Respondents: 3,978
Mark: 78.57%
5th- Dr. Bernard Okoe- Boye- CEO, NHIA
Respondents: 3,886
Mark: 76.75%
6th – Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority
Respondents: 3,667
Mark: 72.42%
7th – Irene Naa Torshie Addo- Administrator, DACF
Respondents: 3,576
Mark: 70.63%
8th – Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO, DVLA
Respondents: 3,483
Mark: 68.79%
9th- Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, GEPC
Respondents: 3,469
Mark: 68.51%
10th – Madam Jemima Oware – Registrar- General, RGD
Respondents: 3,274
Mark: 64.66%