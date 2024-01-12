Ultramodern Kente Museum commissioned at Bonwire

An ultramodern Kente Museum has been commissioned at Bonwire in the Ashanti region.

The Kente Museum is a key part of the craft villages circuit project initiated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under the Ghana Tourism Development project.

It is spearheaded by the Ghana Tourism Authority and is one of the many ongoing product development initiatives, including the Paga Crocodile Pond, Pikworo Slave Camp, Salaga Slave Market and Wells, Tano Boase Sacred Grove and the Denkyira Kyekyewere Eco Park, among others.

This purpose-built facility will boost tourism, create job opportunities, and generate revenue, particularly for the youth in the area.

The Museum features a reception area, office space, an exhibition centre, a showroom, a video room, and washroom facilities.

The Bonwire Kente Museum was commissioned on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024, witnessed by the 2nd lady of the Republic of Ghana Samira Bawumia, the Ashanti regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, Hon. Mark Okreku Mantey-Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Chief for Bonwire Nana Bobie Ansah II, among others.

According to the Chief of Bonwire, Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia initiated the construction of the facility in the community 2 years ago, mirroring government's commitment towards facelifting the rich cultural heritage of Ghana to the international community.

Ghana's 2nd lady said in her address that the facility reflects one of President Akufo-Addo's vision: preserving tourism, adding that the museum will preserve Ghana's heritage, culture and also boost economic empowerment.

She indicated that foreigners and Ghanaians in the diaspora as they visit the museum will be told the true origin of Kente.

The Chief of Bonwire also described the commissioning of the facility as a fulfilment of another significant promise by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He noted that the museum will reduce importation, control expenditure and make local craft more affordable in line with economic growth.

He however appealed to the government to incorporate Kente weaving into TVET programs.

He promised to ensure that the facility serves the purpose for which it was constructed.

Hon. Mark Okreku Mantey in his speech at the occasion underscored how President Akufo-Addo wants tourism to become the number one contributor to Ghana's GDP.

He said the museum will serve as an educational hub, offering insight into history.

He admonished the Chief and people in the community to make good use of the facility.