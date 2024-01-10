Deputy Minister for Interior donates electrical appliances to Swedru Divisional Police Command

The Deputy Minister for Interior, Hon. Naana Eyiah who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency last Saturday donated Air conditioners and accessories to the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command to boost its operations.

Accompanied by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the Deputy Minister noted that the donation was to boost the morale of officers of the Service to up their game.

"I just realized that you have moved to a new building to make your work easier, but lack of some facilities is affecting your daily routine due to insufficient things to make your work comfortable in your various offices.

"My constituency falls under Swedru Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service so it is my responsibility to support you when the need arises as you carry out your daily activities.

"I have visited offices and felt the heat coupled with the stressful nature of your work. They should at least feel comfortable as they go around doing their assigned duties to work efficiently as security personnel. This will reflect on the lives of the people under the jurisdiction of the Service.

"I want to use this opportunity to call on the Police to intensify its operations in the wake of various Akwambo festivals being celebrated in the Gomoa Central constituency. This is the time for personnel of the Service to be vigilant at their duty post, thus to be on high alert for preventable crimes related stuff," she stated.

Hon. Naana Eyiah further advised celebrants to be cautious of their activities as they partake in the Akwambo festivities to avoid chaos.

"I want once again to advise the youth to be mindful of excess intake of alcohol and others substances that could affect their health status in the near future and I also caution against rudeness and other behaviours which are contrary to customs and traditions of Gomoa," she stressed.

The Acting Swedru Divisional Police Commander who is also the Agona Swedru District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Douglas Kuma received the items on behalf of the Service.

He lauded the Deputy Minister for her kind gesture adding that it would cushion them in their operations. Chief Superintendent Douglas Kuma assured that the Police would continue to work assiduously to maintain peace and stability in the vicinity.

Later in an interview with Newsmen, the Gomoa Central Member of Parliament urged NPP polling station executives in the constituency to rally behind her and vote massively to enable her win the Parliamentary primaries scheduled for January 27.

"Naana Eyiah has done enough and will continue to be the Naana Eyiah that they know, vote massively for me to retain the Parliamentary seat for the NPP," she stressed.