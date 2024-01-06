Cook-a-thon: Lordina Mahama visits Failatu

On Saturday, former First Lady, Lordina Mahama visited cook-a-thon contestant chef Failatu Abdul-Razak on the sixth day of the Guinness World Record Attempt for the longest time spent cooking.

The former First Lady, who was in transit through Tamale after a series of New Year activities in Bole, in the Savannah Region, encouraged Chef Faila to persevere in her quest to set a new world record.

Mrs Mahama had earlier, before the start of her contest, sent a message and three sets of her Jordin Kitchenware, together with a set each of knives and ladles, to Faila.

Lordina Mahama, a professional caterer with a degree in hospitality management, was raised in Tamale and attended Bolgatanga Girls Secondary School and later Ghana Secondary School in Tamale.