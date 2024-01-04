Don't enrol in Ghana’s UCC, UEW, VUC — Nigeria bans 18 foreign universities over ‘fake’ degrees

The Nigerian government has banned 18 foreign universities from operating in the country or having their degrees accredited, citing concerns over "fake" degrees and poor quality of education.

According to the Federal Ministry of Education, an undercover investigation by a local newspaper exposed alarming issues at a university in Benin Republic, where a reporter obtained a degree in just six weeks.

This prompted an analysis of foreign institutions by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The NUC released a list of 18 universities from countries like Ghana, UK, USA and Benin that will no longer have their degrees accredited or be allowed to operate campuses in Nigeria.

Some of the red-flagged institutions include the University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the Volta University College— all in Ghana, and several purported online universities from the UK and USA.

The commission warned Nigerians to stay away from the 18 universities, describing their degrees as ‘fake’ and invalid documents in Nigeria with consequences to employment, furthering education among others.

The ban comes amid growing concerns about "degree mills" abroad taking advantage of unsuspecting Nigerian students and issuing worthless qualifications.

The full list of universities blacklisted in Nigeria are as follows;

1. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

2. Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

3. The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and Lagos Study Centres, or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

4. Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

5. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

6. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

7. London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

8. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

9. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

10. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.

11. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

12. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria.

13. Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

14. University of Education, Winneba Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

15. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

16. African University Cooperative Development, Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

17. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre.

18. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos.