Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Be overly grateful to God despite the severe economic hardship, flooding in the country — Rev Stephen Wengam

General News Be overly grateful to God despite the severe economic hardship, flooding in the country —Rev Stephen Wengam
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God has said in all things Ghanaians should give thanks to God for being alive.

He urges citizens to be appreciative of God's grace even in the face of severe economic hardship and devastating flooding in parts of the country.

During his address to the Church and the entire nation, Rev Wengam emphasized the importance of gratitude, stating, "A people who are not grateful for what they have are not likely to be grateful for what they are going to get."

He encouraged Ghanaians to be "overly grateful to God for all grace" that has been bestowed upon them over the years.

Acknowledging the challenges, including severe economic hardship and destructive flooding, Rev. Wengam maintained a positive mindset, emphasizing the need for gratitude amid adversity.

"Even in the face of monumental challenges such as severe economic hardship, flooding of devastating consequences in parts of the country, amongst others," he declared, "we have every cause to be overly grateful to God for all His mercies."

In the spirit of the Christmas season, the religious leader called for a show of generosity towards the needy, urging the nation to turn away from sin, disbelief, corruption and the abuse of human rights.

He emphasized that the birth of Christ provides valuable lessons on holiness, which are especially relevant during challenging times.

"The birth of Christ offers many useful lessons on holiness and is relevant for our survival in these challenging times.

“Holy living is paramount as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ," Rev Wengam asserted.

He encouraged everyone to end the year on a good note and to make it a lifelong commitment.

He further calls on individuals to use the occasion to proclaim holiness to those who are yet to embrace it.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

George Quayeleft and Afua Asantewaa Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa’s perseverance will pave the way for others to follo...

2 hours ago

Prof Ransford Gyampoleft and late former Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy We won’t shed too much tears because we don't doubt where you are now — Prof Gya...

3 hours ago

Abesim: Couple welcomes quadruplets as Christmas gift after 24 years without a c...

3 hours ago

I called Mahama and within 1-hour he sent 10 helicopters to Ada Estuary —Gyan reveals how the former Prez helped in an attempt to save Castro I called Mahama and within 1-hour he sent 10 helicopters to Ada Estuary — Gyan r...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia "Not everyone can appreciate what it takes to be an intelligent student" — Bawum...

3 hours ago

Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Don't let anyone denigrate your achievements — Bawumia to 2023 WASSCE candidates...

3 hours ago

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, Ghanaian journalist attempting to break GWR's sing-a-thon Unofficial: Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa breaks existing 105-hour GWR sing-a-thon reco...

3 hours ago

6 arrested, 81 sacks of suspected marijuana confiscated — Ghana Navy 6 arrested, 81 sacks of suspected marijuana confiscated — Ghana Navy

4 hours ago

IMANI CEO, Franklin Cudjoe Those of you in the habit of prophesying after feasting on big bowls of fufu, be...

4 hours ago

Ghana will rely on you during, after 2024 elections — Akufo-Addo to GAF Ghana will rely on you during, after 2024 elections — Akufo-Addo to GAF

Just in....
body-container-line