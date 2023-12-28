Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God has said in all things Ghanaians should give thanks to God for being alive.

He urges citizens to be appreciative of God's grace even in the face of severe economic hardship and devastating flooding in parts of the country.

During his address to the Church and the entire nation, Rev Wengam emphasized the importance of gratitude, stating, "A people who are not grateful for what they have are not likely to be grateful for what they are going to get."

He encouraged Ghanaians to be "overly grateful to God for all grace" that has been bestowed upon them over the years.

Acknowledging the challenges, including severe economic hardship and destructive flooding, Rev. Wengam maintained a positive mindset, emphasizing the need for gratitude amid adversity.

"Even in the face of monumental challenges such as severe economic hardship, flooding of devastating consequences in parts of the country, amongst others," he declared, "we have every cause to be overly grateful to God for all His mercies."

In the spirit of the Christmas season, the religious leader called for a show of generosity towards the needy, urging the nation to turn away from sin, disbelief, corruption and the abuse of human rights.

He emphasized that the birth of Christ provides valuable lessons on holiness, which are especially relevant during challenging times.

"The birth of Christ offers many useful lessons on holiness and is relevant for our survival in these challenging times.

“Holy living is paramount as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ," Rev Wengam asserted.

He encouraged everyone to end the year on a good note and to make it a lifelong commitment.

He further calls on individuals to use the occasion to proclaim holiness to those who are yet to embrace it.