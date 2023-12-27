Navy seizes 81 sacks of suspected marijuana, arrests six suspects at Ada

27.12.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Navy's Riverine Command in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and the Police has impounded 81 sacks of suspected marijuana and arrested six suspects.

A press release signed by Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Marteye for the Director General of the Department of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, and copied to the GNA, stated how the Ada Foah Detachment of the Navy became successful in the intelligence-led operation.

“The suspected narcotics were being loaded at a dilapidated warehouse at the Ghana Highways Authority premises in Ada along the banks of the Volta Lake. The Team proceeded to the location and arrested the six suspects believed to be involved. A total number of 81 sacks suspected to be containing marijuana were confiscated,” the statement said.

The confiscated exhibits were transported to the NACOC Headquarters in Accra for further investigations and necessary action.

The Navy assured the public of its unwavering commitment to preventing illegal narcotics trade within Ghana’s maritime domain to ensure national security.

It encouraged all to volunteer information that would help the cause.

GNA