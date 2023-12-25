Modern Ghana logo
Christmas: ‘Don't soil your religious integrity with adultery, alcoholism — Christians told

Religion General Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International, Prophetess Lina
As Christmas celebrations get into full swing, Christians have been reminded to refrain from activities that could compromise their religious faith.

Prophetess Lina, the General Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International delivered a sermon at the Church’s auditorium in Sarpeiman, Accra on Christmas Eve, where she advised believers not to "soil their religious integrity by engaging in ungodly acts" during the festive period.

"Don’t just drink and eat or engage in worldly activities but do what will positively affect your environment," Prophetess Lina said.

She noted that some Christians often partake in "adultery, drinking and other things" instead of focusing on the true meaning of Christmas.

She encouraged the congregation to emulate the example of Jesus Christ.

“If you know why you are with Jesus, he beautinify everything around you,” the Prophetess asserted in her sermon.

Christmas is a time for Christians to commemorate the birth of Jesus, but some have turned it into an occasion for negativity, according to Prophetess Lina.

“It appears the reason God came on earth has been turned into negativity," she said.

She reminded worshippers that God blesses those who worship Him well.

“Let’s not shortchange Christmas enjoyment with our integrity," Prophetess Lina urged, citing Luke 2:10-20.

