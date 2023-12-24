Ahmed Suale's murder case actively under investigations – CID Director General reveals

Late Ahmed Suale

Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie has disclosed that the murder case of Ahmed Suale is still under investigation.

Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI was killed by unidentified gunmen on January 16, 2019, in Accra.

After three years, the murderers are yet to be apprehended and prosecuted.

Providing an update on the case, COP Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie said the case is before her and an active investigation is ongoing.

“The Ahmed Suale case is still under investigation. It is actively under investigation. The case is at the CID Headquarters under the direct supervision of the Director General CID so I can assure you that we are working on the case,” the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department said.

She was answering a direct question from the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at the 2023 Accountability Forum of the Coordinated Mechanism on Safety of Journalists.

The mechanism was birthed to create a conducive environment for the practice of Journalism in Ghana.

At the forum held on Friday, December 22, COP Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie said five out of 10 cases of attacks on journalists have been successfully concluded.

She said all other cases will be followed through to their logical conclusion to ensure persons who attack journalists face the law.

“We want to assure this honourable house that indeed we are in it together. The Police administration, we are committed to ensuring your safety at all times and we also want to share with you that all the cases that were reported and under investigation we are going to follow them through to their logical conclusions

“We also want to plead with you and urge you to always report cases of attacks and other crimes to the nearest police stations for us to take the necessary action. After the cases are reported, we humbly suggest that you collaborate with the Police to get the perpetrators and to also ensure we get to the bottom of the cases,” COP Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie said.

Speaking at the forum, the Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission, George Sarpong commended Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for leading the charge to protect journalists in the country.

He stressed that the NMC is delighted to be part of the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists and is ready to play its part to promote free press.

In his address, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah admonished stakeholders to do everything possible to ensure the mechanism does not die, adding that it is an instrument that will help fight against attacks on journalists.

“I urge all stakeholders to ensure we do our various parts to let it succeed,” he said.

In his address, the Information Minister said it is not enough for journalists to speak up when they are attacked.

He said the best thing to do is to report the attack and collaborate with the Police to investigate and bring the attackers to justice.

The Minister further urged the prosecutors to go for strong charges against persons who attack journalists to ensure they are severely punished when arraigned before the court.