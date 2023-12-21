Survival of fatal accident donates to police

An undisclosed sum of money was donated to the Accra West Divisional MTTU at Odokor in the Greater Accra Region by a victim of a near-fatal accident that happened at Odokor Traffic Light on Wednesday night.

The donation was made by Nana Kweku Ofori Atta, the Chief Executive Officer of Avcontech Security Masters, who stated that it was intended to help the police purchase paint so they could spruce up their building in time for Christmas.

Nana Ofori Atta said after a near-gory accident that damaged several cars, including his own was moved by the condition of the police station when he visited it.

"As a proud citizen of this wonderful country, I decided to do my part to help improve the station's physical appearance. I know you will agree with me that security, especially policing, is a shared responsibility.

"It is not the first time, of course, and I promise that it will not be the last. I have made several donations to the police in the past, and I still have the desire to do more because, without the police, our internal security will be in jeopardy, ”he said.

Although his car was severely damaged in the collision, DSP Aboah Offei, who accepted the donation, expressed his shock at Nana Ofori Atta's generosity and his choice to help the police repaint their building.

He assured that the funds would be used for the intended purpose and indicated that Nana Kweku Ofori Atta would be invited to see the repainting of the building after it was completed.

The engine and any accessories on Nana Ofori Atta's Toyota Camry were totally destroyed in the collision, rendering the vehicle irreparably damaged.

Nana Ofori Atta recalled that an articulate truck with the license plate GX 8370-21 was closely pursuing his vehicle as it traveled on the N1 road from the Achimota Forest Roundabout toward Ablekuma.

"We both stopped at the Laspamas traffic light at Lapaz as required by the traffic regulation, and we proceeded when the light turned green, signaling us to move," he said.

He added that the same car continued to follow him closely until they came to a stop at the Odokor traffic light.

However, a few seconds after the green light turned on, the truck abruptly lost control and collided with vehicles in the adjacent lane.

"The truck struck my car in the blink of an eye, striking the "passenger" side so hard that I lost all control as the vehicle nearly ran over me. Although I am not sure how I made it through, I know that God saved me," he clarified.