Our SHS students go from Keta SHS to Havard but some people still question integrity of WASSCE results – Bawumia laments

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has bemoaned how some people continue to question the integrity of Senior High School students who sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This follows the release of the 2023 WASCE results by WAEC on Monday, December 18.

Following the release of the result, there has been criticism with some people insisting that the standard of education in the Senior High Schools have dropped.

Reacting to some of the criticism, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia argued that those who question the integrity of WASSCE results when candidates pass massively do so for political reasons.

“Our SHS students go from Keta SHS to Harvard University and excel. Our girls at Mamfe Senior High go for a world competition in robotics and win against teams from the USA, Germany and South Korea.

“Our boys from Prempeh College have won robotics world competitions against global competition many times. Yet when these same students excel at WASSCE some people for political reasons even question the integrity of their results!

“Why do some always believe that it is impossible for our students or our people to be the best? It is possible,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has congratulated all 2023 WASSCE students for their excellent performance in the examination.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

