A/R: New Sampa Paramount Chief sworn in at Manhyia Palace, urged to bring peace and development

2 HOURS AGO

Justice Emmanuel Ankamah has been sworn in as the new Paramount Chief of Sampa Traditional Area at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The 45-year-old judge took on the stool name Nana Samgba Gyafla II as he pledged allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, during the final session of the Asanteman Council on Monday, December 18.

Nana Gyafla II becomes the highest ranking member of the judiciary and public service to concurrently serve as a paramount chief.

He was led to the ceremony by the Sampa kingmakers and other divisional chiefs.

"History was made at Manhyia Palace, Kumasi today when a 45-year old Justice of the Court of Appeal swore the oath of allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, as the new Omanhene of Sampa Traditional Area," said Nana Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff in a statement.

All members of the Asanteman council warmly welcomed the new paramount chief.

“All member states of Asanteman warmly welcomed the new Omanhene into their fold and urged him to work hard to bring peace and development to his people," Nana Kofi Badu added.

Nana Gyafla II now takes on the dual role of judge and leader of the Sampa people.

Having been urged to promote peace and development, the newly installed chief pledged to serve his people and bring progress.

