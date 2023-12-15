NCCE Wassa Amenfi West Municipal commemorates 2023 International Human Rights Day

Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Wassa Amenfi West Municipal once again upheld its commitment to promoting awareness and acknowledging the universal significance of human rights by commemorating this year’s International Human Rights Day with students of Samreboi and stakeholders in Asankragua on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

This day, celebrated annually on December 10 which marks the United Nations’ adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, serves as a reminder of the imperative to respect and protect the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family.

In a bid to solidify the principles enshrined in the declaration, the NCCE Wassa Amenfi West Municipal hosted a series of activities designed to equip citizens with knowledge and appreciation of their rights, as well as the responsibilities that accompany them.

This approach aligns with the 2023 theme, which emphasizes action in the face of adversity, protecting human rights amidst global challenges, and ensuring no one is left behind.

Addressing about 240 students at Samreboi in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipal of the Western Region at a sensitization forum held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Madam Gloria Addisu, the Municipal Director, observed that it is every child’s right to have access to education and, by extension, the use of technology, adding that "rights walk together with responsibilities.”

“These responsibilities are the precautions everyone must adhere to when using social media and the protection of one's self against social media abuses while also ensuring that we don't violate the rights of others too,” she stated.

For her part, the headmistress of Samreboi M.A. School, Marian Tuffour, encouraged the students to desist from the habit of sending or posting nude or pornographic images, texts, and content on social media platforms, which can be detrimental to their development and future prospects.

As part of the celebration, a stakeholders’ forum was equally held on Friday, December 8, with institutions like the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, CHRAJ, Social Welfare, Municipal Planning and Gender Desk Officers, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, National Ambulance Service, Clergy, Moslem Council, and a cross-section of the media in attendance.

Addressing participants at the forum, Professor Vincent Adzahlie-Mensah, immediate past International Board Chairman of Amnesty International, stressed the need for all the stakeholders to understand the concept of human rights and defend the rights of all.

The Municipal Director of NCCE, Wassa Amenfi West, Gloria Addisu, also called on all to ensure that the dignity of all persons is upheld as stated in Chapter 5 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and expressed in the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as the world commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The commemoration featured keynote speakers, educational workshops, and community engagements that focused on the global theme: Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for ALL.

The keynote speeches highlighted the importance of human rights education as a tool for fostering tolerance, respect, and coexistence among diverse populations.

Speakers drew attention to the plight of the marginalized, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to ensure that their rights are not only recognized but actively protected.

Educational workshops engaged participants in discussions about the rights enshrined in the UDHR and the Ghanaian Constitution.

This event was particularly significant, given the growing awareness of human rights issues globally and the role of civic education in promoting responsible citizenship.

The NCCE has consistently endeavored to deepen democratic principles and promote good governance through public education on issues of national concern.

The International Human Rights Day commemoration is part of this broader effort to build a culture of human rights within Ghanaian society.

The NCCE Wassa Amenfi West Municipal authorities and various stakeholders, including civil society organizations and the local media, supported the commemoration.

Their partnership has been integral in ensuring the day's message reached a broad audience and inspired action at all societal levels.

A special acknowledgement is extended to Samartex Timber and Plywood Company, CHRAJ, Green Gold FM, Royal FM, and Velvet Beam FM for their support, which contributed to the success of the program.

As the world faces complex challenges such as the climate crisis, humanitarian crises, and threats to peace and security, this year’s Human Rights Day commemoration acts as a clarion call for resilience and solidarity.

It is an admonition that respect for human rights and the rule of law must remain at the forefront of efforts to create a just, equitable world where every individual—regardless of their status—can live in freedom and dignity.