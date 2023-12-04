Sampa Violence: Police grab four more suspects  

04.12.2023 LISTEN

The Police say they have arrested four more suspects in connection with the violent disturbance during the installation of a Paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region.

This brings to 11 the total number of suspects arrested so far, while eight more persons have been reportedly injured during the disturbance which led to the death of one person.

A statement issued in Accra by the Police said one more weapon had been retrieved, bringing the total number of weapons retrieved to three.

It said calm had since been restored as security was strengthened at Sampa and its environs to ensure law and order, while the investigation continues.

On November 30, 2023, the Police arrested seven people for firing indiscriminately during the installation and seven people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the indiscriminate firing and one person died.

All the suspects are in custody, assisting the investigation.

