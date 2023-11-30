Sampa: 7 arrested for indiscriminate gunfire at Chief installation, leaving 7 injured

30.11.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of seven persons in connection with indiscriminate gunfire during the installation of a paramount chief in Sampa, Bono Region last week.

In a notice posted on social media on Thursday, November 30, the police revealed that "Seven people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the indiscriminate firing and one person died."

The statement confirmed: "The Police have arrested 7 people for firing indiscriminately during the installation of a paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region."

Two single barrel guns have also been retrieved from the scene by police. "All the suspects are in custody assisting the investigation," the notice added.