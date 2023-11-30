Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
30.11.2023 Social News

Sampa: 7 arrested for indiscriminate gunfire at Chief installation, leaving 7 injured

Sampa: 7 arrested for indiscriminate gunfire at Chief installation, leaving 7 injured
30.11.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of seven persons in connection with indiscriminate gunfire during the installation of a paramount chief in Sampa, Bono Region last week.

In a notice posted on social media on Thursday, November 30, the police revealed that "Seven people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the indiscriminate firing and one person died."

The statement confirmed: "The Police have arrested 7 people for firing indiscriminately during the installation of a paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region."

Two single barrel guns have also been retrieved from the scene by police. "All the suspects are in custody assisting the investigation," the notice added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Julius Debrah is bridge between NDC and gov't; he deserves Running Mate —Allotey Jacobs Julius Debrah is bridge between NDC and gov't; he deserves Running Mate — Allote...

1 hour ago

EPA boss' campaign impact in Ashanti Region is an indication that he deserves to be Bawumia's Running Mate —Kwesi Pratt EPA boss' campaign impact in Ashanti Region is an indication that he deserves to...

2 hours ago

NDC Running Mate: Give Prof. Jane Naana second chance; women can do things man cannot if given opportunity —Prof. Sarpong tells Mahama NDC Running Mate: Give Prof. Jane Naana second chance; women can do things man c...

2 hours ago

Bono Region: One dead, seven injured after shooting incident during installation of a paramount Chief Bono Region: One dead, seven injured after shooting incident during installation...

3 hours ago

Pay attention to the gender imbalance associated with National Farmers Day – Guzakuza urges govt Pay attention to the gender imbalance associated with National Farmers Day – Guz...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebengleft and Presidential Staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng Special Prosecutor prioritizes blackmail over corruption fight — Presidential st...

3 hours ago

Nana Okofo Afful Nyankoe II, the Krontihene of Breman Traditional Area Breman Traditional Council condemns youth for hooting at Bryan Akyeampong

3 hours ago

Forestry Commission arrests Manse chief, nine others involved in illegal mining backed by some top politicians Forestry Commission arrests Manse chief, nine others involved in illegal mining ...

3 hours ago

A 70-year-old woman gives birth to twins A 70-year-old woman gives birth to twins

4 hours ago

Cheddar still keeps pet tigers at home despite court order Cheddar still keeps pet tigers at home despite court order

Just in....
body-container-line