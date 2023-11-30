NIA official convicted for registering Fulani herdsman for Ghana Card

The police have issued a bench warrant for the arrest of an alleged Fulani herdsman, Amadu Seeta, for acquiring a Ghana Card without following the standard operating procedures.

Read the statement by the NIA below

For Immediate Release:

NIA Addresses Misconduct Leading to Conviction of Assistant Technical Enrolment Officer.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) informs the public of the recent conviction of Mr. George Kwame Essien, an Assistant Technical Enrolment Officer (ATEO) of the Authority, at the Walewale District Office in the North East Region.

On 26th November 2023, the Police Investigation Unit of NIA Head Office, Accra, initiated an inquiry into alleged misconduct by Mr. George Kwame Essien. The investigation focused on the registration of an unqualified applicant, Amadu Seeta (currently at large), an alleged Fulani herdsman, who received an ECOWAS Identity Card without following standard operating procedures.

The investigation uncovered that on 25th September 2023, Essien registered Amadu Seeta without adhering to due process. Seeta did not meet the necessary registration requirements, prompting Essien to forge NIA Form One and an Oath of Identity Form belonging to Braimah Seini. Mr. Frank Donkor, an Assistant Registration Officer, detected irregularities and promptly retrieved the card from Seeta, who subsequently fled the scene. Following a comprehensive investigation, George Kwame Essien pleaded guilty on 29th November 2023 before the Tamale District Court II.

Consequently, he was convicted and sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment on count two (Forgery of Document, Contrary to section 158 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29), and six months each on counts 1 (Abetment of Crime, Contrary to section 20(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29, and section 40 (1) (A) of the National Identity Register Act 2008, Act 750), 3 (Causing an unauthorized interference with electronic records, Contrary to section 125 of the Electronic Transaction Act 2008, Act 772), and 4 (Causing an unauthorized modification of information, Contrary to section 40 (1) (g) of the National Identity Register Act 2008, Act 750), with all sentences to run concurrently. Essien has been handed over to the Tamale Prisons Authority to serve his sentence.

A bench warrant has been issued for the search and arrest of suspect Amadu Seeta, who remains at large, to stand trial.

Through this release, the NIA emphasizes to all staff and the general public that violations of the law and NIA's Standard Operating Procedures will not be tolerated. Persons found culpable will face the full consequences of the law.

The NIA remains resolute and steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law, without fear or favor, and promoting integrity, patriotism, and decency in the workplace.

End

Corporate Affairs Directorate

30th November 2023

—citinewsroom