Deputy Lands Minister urges mining companies to restore exploited lands, forests

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has urged large-scale mining companies with licenses to mine in forest reserves to restore the lands and forests they exploit.

He said it was important for mining companies to fulfil their obligation of reclaiming land and forest, a condition precedent to the issuance of operational licenses to mine in the forest reserve.

Mr Owusu-Bio made the remarks during a working tour of the reforestation offset project launched by Newmont Mining Company, Akyem, at its concessions in Kweikaro and Ajenua Bepo Forest Reserves in the Eastern Region.

He said the mining companies have legal obligations and must fulfil these essential responsibilities.

“This is something that will be a testament to the fact that mining companies can mine in the forest and be responsible so that their operations will not lead to degradation. We have seen this before after Newmont’s operation here in Akyem. Before they came the whole place was degraded but now it is not so,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry would continue to keep tabs on the development of forests and ensure that mining companies in the country fulfil their obligations.

He encouraged mining companies to take cues from the commendable initiative of Newmont.

On his part, Mr Derrick Boateng, Senior Manager for Sustainability at Newmont Africa, stated that Newmont intends to give the Forestry Commission full authority of the forest after 10 years.

He restated his organisation's dedication to ethical and sustainable mining methods that would guarantee the preservation of the environment and wildlife.

The visit by the Deputy Minister forms part of the efforts by the Ministry to curate compelling and riveting content and materials for Ghana's participation at the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC - COP28).

The company has restored 257 hectares of land at the Kweikaro Forest Reserve and 60 hectares (off reserve) at the Ajenua Bepo Forest Reserve.

Over fourteen native and exotic forest tree species were used in the project to reforest the area that the company had been using for its operations.